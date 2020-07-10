What government grants in Queensland are currently available for small businesses and start-ups?

Here is a list of government grants and loans that are available for small businesses in Queensland:

Back to Work South East Queensland Business Development Fund QLD

Government grants in Queensland

Back to Work South East Queensland

How does it work?

The lack of employment opportunities for elderly and long-term unemployed and underemployed people has long been an issue for the Australian economy, and the Back to Work program ran by the Queensland government is attempting to ameliorate this. Businesses in certain regional areas of Queensland that employ elderly, young, or long-term unemployed people can claim payments of up to $20,000 for doing so.

How much?

Up to $20,000.

Businesses must have a proven and reputable track record in employing people, and demonstrate a “genuine commitment to ongoing employment of the employee”. Find out more about the funding here.

Business Development Fund QLD

How does it work?

The Business Development Fund is a fairly stock-standard grant for businesses in Queensland, providing up to $2.5 million in funding to businesses that are developing or commercialising an innovative product or service. However, to be eligible, businesses need to find a co-investor to match the funding provided by the government, and be prepared for both the co-investor and the Fund to become shareholders in the business.

How much?

Between $125,000 and $2.5 million.

For Queensland-based companies looking to find out more, head here.

NOW READ: Top five government grants for startups

NOW READ: A state-by-state guide to all the government grants available for your small business