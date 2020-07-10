What government grants are available for small businesses in New South Wales?

Here is a list of government grants and loans that are available for small businesses in New South Wales:

Government grants in New South Wales

TechVouchers NSW

How does it work?

The NSW TechVouchers program aims to increase inter-business collaboration between the state’s SMEs and the participants of the Boosting Business Innovation Program, namely research organisations and universities.

Who is eligible?

Businesses with fewer than 200 employees, under $30 million in turnover, and running for more than a year can apply for the voucher system, which could give you a voucher worth up to $15,000 to be used at any eligible partner. Businesses are able to match the applicable voucher amount in cash and in-kind.

How much? Matched vouchers with values of up to $15,000

Get more info and apply here.

Minimum Viable Product NSW

How does it work?

As the name suggests, this grant is available to NSW startups and SMEs to allow them to test their product with consumers to help get a proof-of-concept product or service off the ground.

Who is eligible?

To be eligible, your company has to be pre-revenue with a proof-of-concept ready to test, and be able to demonstrate that at least 80% of the development costs will occur in NSW.

How much? Up to $25,000

If you fit the bill, grants of up to $25,000 are available to cover up to 50% of approved project costs. Find out more and apply here.

Bin Trim Rebates Program

How does it work?

The Bin Trims program is run by the Environmental Protection Agency in NSW and aims to increase workplace recycling by offering rebates to SMEs that install recycling equipment. It’s also available to small-scale recyclers managing SME waste in NSW.

Who is eligible?

If you’re a small to medium-sized business in NSW (with up to 399 employees), you could be eligible for a rebate of anywhere between $1000 and $50,000 by implementing on-site recycling equipment.

How much? Up to $50,000

Get your Bim Trim assessment and apply for the rebate here.

Building Partnerships NSW

How does it work?

Building Partnerships NSW offers to cover up to 35% of new pilot projects and new marketing partnerships.

Who is eligible?

Along with being tech-focused, the company has to be located in NSW and own the rights to commercialise its technology. If eligible, a business can receive grants of up to $100,000 to help cover the project’s costs.

How much? Up to $100,000

Applications are open and startups can check if they’re eligible for the grants here.

