What small business government assistance programs in Victoria are currently accepting applications? In light of parts of Victoria re-entering stage three coronavirus lockdown restrictions, there are some new and existing grants and programs that small businesses can apply for during this time.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced that there will be a further phase of funding and financial support for businesses that have suffered the consequences of lockdown as a result of the pandemic.

On July 23, a review of the JobKeeper program will be handed down by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Finance Minister Mathias Cormann. The results of this analysis will help to shape what happens next for small businesses.

In the meantime, the state government has announced a new $534 million support package for businesses in the state, and there are a number of other assistance programs available to small businesses in Victoria, including:

Restricted Postcodes Business Support Program Payroll Tax Deferrals Small Business Bushfire Recovery Grants Program Small Business Bushfire Support Grants

Small business government assistance in Victoria

Restricted Postcodes Business Support Program

Victorian businesses that have been affected by the return of stage three lockdown in Metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire are eligible to apply to the Restricted Postcode Business Support Program to help cover costs associated with closing or restricting their business activities.

How much?

$5,000

What is the deadline?

Not specified

Apply here.

Payroll Tax Deferrals

Small businesses will also be eligible for a deferral of payroll tax payments for the first three months of the 2020-2021 financial year. Payments for this period will now be due in January 2021.

How much?

The refund amount will depend on the value of your payroll.

What is the deadline?

January 1, 2021.

Small Business Bushfire Recovery Grants Victoria

The Small Business Bushfire Recovery Grants are available to small businesses and non-profit organisations (NPOs) affected by the Victorian bushfires commencing 21 November 2019.

How much?

Up to $50,000

What is the deadline?

July 30, 2020.

Apply here.

Small Business Bushfire Support Grant

The Small Business Bushfire Support Grant is available to small businesses that have experienced a significant loss of income due to the Victorian bushfires. Small businesses in Alpine, East Gippsland, Indigo, Mansfield, Towong, Wellington and the Rural City of Wangaratta may apply.

How much?

Up to $10,000.

What is the deadline?

March 9, 2021.

NOW READ: Government grants for small businesses in Victoria

NOW READ: Morrison says income support will be extended, so which industries rely on JobKeeper the most?