Visa pledges US$500,000 in grants to women-led businesses at the FIFA Women’s World Cup

Sixty-four grants will be awarded to women-owned small businesses during the FIFA Women’s World Cup, with Visa giving the grants to businesses from the same country as each match’s Player of the Match.

The Player of the Match award will be sponsored by Visa throughout the tournament, with the company set to hand out US$500,000 in total grant funding to small businesses owned by women.

The Player of the Match award is chosen by fans, who vote on the most outstanding player of the match. Based on this vote, Visa will award grants to women small business owners from the same country as the chosen player. The funding ranges in value from US$5,000 for the 48 first round matches up to US$50,000 for the final.

The winning small businesses owner will be announced live at the athlete trophy presentation after each match.

Visa’s Head of Marketing for Australia, New Zealand, and South Pacific Natalie Lockwood said a global survey had shown that access to capital remains a challenge for small business owners.

“The extension of the Visa Player of the Match athlete award is a new way for Visa and football fans to celebrate and support women both on and off the pitch, shining a spotlight on these outstanding athletes and the women-led businesses powering our economy,” Lockwood said.

The initiative comes after a survey that found 90% of women who own a small business said participation in sports had had a positive impact on them. Meanwhile, the top four business skills identified as being gained from sports were teamwork, strategic thinking, communication skills, and confidence.

This article was first published by Women’s Agenda.