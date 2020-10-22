All active registered New South Wales government suppliers are set to migrate to a new online platform that connects government departments with businesses and simplifies the procurement process.

Suppliers will move to the buy.nsw supplier hub — a digital service that makes it easier for businesses to register to sell to government and manage their information — on Thursday, according to Finance and Small Business Minister Damien Tudehope.

Tudehope says departments can use the platform to view a complete list of all the suppliers who have registered to do business with the state in an easy-to-navigate format.

“The Supplier Hub also gives us an opportunity to highlight Aboriginal, small-to-medium and startup enterprises to help government departments find and engage with them and encouraging a diversity of businesses,” he says.

“For a business, the Supplier Hub is a dashboard providing them with access to all procurement related actions. The dashboard allows businesses to update their information, edit their profile and view their opportunities in a single place.”

The NSW government has this year been looking to revamp its procurement processes, having recently inked a deal to make it easier to secure goods and services from social enterprises, updated its procurement policy framework, and appointed an ICT and digital sovereign procurement taskforce.

Earlier this month the state also launched a new cloud strategy which addresses procurement issues as part of NSW’s broader digital transformation program.

Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello argues the supplier hub sets a new benchmark for how the state engages with its suppliers.

“There are approximately 82,500 active suppliers registered to do business with government for all types of goods and services, including construction,” he says.

“The current process can be overwhelming and time consuming, with a number of systems for sellers to register and find government opportunities.

“NSW is open for business and this one-stop-shop platform will make life easier for suppliers by bringing all the relevant information under the one roof.”

This article was first published by The Mandarin.

