The ATO is using AI to detect unpaid super and it’s right 90% of the time

The Australian Taxation Office is using artificial intelligence (AI) models that can detect superannuation underpayments 90% of the time, according to ATO deputy commissioner Marek Rucinski.

Addressing the the Australian Financial Review Government Services Summit last week, Rucinski outlined the capabilities of the ATO AI models and its Smarter Data unit.

By applying advanced AI techniques to the troves of data collected by the tax office, it is now possible for the tax office preemptively detect which businesses are most likely to underpay staff entitlements, he said.

Since kicking in during the 2018 financial year, the AI models have detected unpaid superannuation with 90% accuracy, and those detections have helped the ATO recover $295 million in unpaid liabilities, Rucinski added.

More broadly, the Australian Financial Review reports the ATO also turned its AI models on the Panama Papers to uncover $242 million owed to the tax office.

“They look at all your assets”

With those revelations, it is clear the ATO is flexing its technical muscle as it attempts to claw back billions in liabilities.

The ATO’s Smarter Data team and advanced data-matching tools are not trained on superannuation underpayments or offshore tax avoidance schemes alone.

In June, Joanne Casburn, a former ATO assistant commissioner and special counsel at Holding Redlich, told SmartCompany the ATO’s tools can crosscheck the data businesses report to the tax office against industry benchmarks to ensure they are staying compliant.

“They have benchmarks now, so if they start investigating a business, they have a benchmark of what they expect from all the data they collect from a particular industry,” she explained.

Using a hairdressing business as an example, Casburn said the ATO “can see what the range is for normal income versus expenses”.

“They check that with the business, and if it’s substantially different, they’ll start asking the business, ‘Well, do you get any cash receipts?'”

The ATO also keeps a keen eye on the assets owned by those who operate businesses.

“They look at all your assets, and look at what your expenses are. And then they look at your income and say, ‘Well, how do you afford that lifestyle?’

“And you’re expected to respond to that. And if you don’t have the data, they can just use the benchmark data and substitute it if the business doesn’t have the records.”

SmartCompany has contacted the ATO for comment.