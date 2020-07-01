ATO lodgement website crashes under tax time strain

The tax office’s website crashed on Wednesday morning due to high demand as Aussies began lodging their tax returns.

Business owners and individuals began posting error messages to social media less than half a day into the 2020-21 financial year.

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) later confirmed the outage, saying it was experiencing a high volume of traffic.

“We are aware that people trying to lodge their tax return or an application for early release of super are currently experiencing issues with our systems,” an ATO spokesperson said.

“We are investigating this as a priority, and our technicians are working to resolve the issue.

The ATO, which has previously advised people to refrain from lodging their returns too quickly, is urging taxpayers not to call and report the outage, as this could add further stress to the systems.

“We appreciate your patience at this time,” the spokesperson said.

The outage message on the ATO’s website says the tax office is “proactively” managing its online traffic to ensure systems remain online.

The tax office was preparing for demand above and beyond the usual tax time strain today as the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic puts pressures on household budgets and business finances.

The second batch of early access superannuation payments also became available today, driving even more traffic through ATO systems this morning.

The superannuation program was announced by the federal government as a coronavirus stimulus measure, but has been mired in controversy amid revelations fraudsters made off with other people’s retirement savings.

An ATO spokesperson suggested on Wednesday morning that the early release scheme was responsible, in part, for high volumes of traffic clogging up servers.

More to come…

