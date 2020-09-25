JobKeeper 2.0: Key dates businesses and sole traders need to know

Next Monday, the second phase of the JobKeeper wage subsidy will kick off, payments will be curtailed and thousands of employers will lose access to the program altogether.

For those hoping to retain access to the payments, the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has published some new information about key dates, alternative tests and applying the actual GST turnover decline test.

Deputy commissioner James O’Halloran said businesses should rest assured that not everything needs to be done by next week, but nevertheless, there are some key dates to keep in mind.

“From Monday, 28 September, employers will need to pay their eligible employees a different rate of JobKeeper, with the rate dependent on the number of hours they work. These rates will change again from Monday, 4 January,” O’Halloran said in a statement.

“Although you do not need to re-enrol in JobKeeper, you do need to notify us of your eligible employees and what rate you are paying them as part of your normal payday reporting in October. This can easily be done through Single Touch Payroll.”

Employers will have until October 31 to ensure they’ve met the wage condition for all JobKeeper 2.0 eligible employees for fortnights starting September 28 and October 12, respectively.

Businesses will also have until the end of October to finalise their eligibility for the second phase of the program, including submitting their actual turnover decline to the ATO.

“We are here to support employers and we know how vital the JobKeeper payment is to the community,” O’Halloran said.

“I encourage employers seeking advice on JobKeeper to contact their registered tax or BAS agent.”

JobKeeper 2.0 key dates

September 28: start paying eligible employees under the second phase two-tier system, based on their hours worked in the comparison period.

October 1–14: complete your October JobKeeper monthly business declarations.

October 1–31: prepare and submit your business turnover decline to the ATO.

Before October 31: ensure you’ve met the wage condition for all JobKeeper eligible employees from the fortnight starting September 28.

From November 1: complete your monthly business declaration and confirm payment tiers you are claiming for each eligible worker.

NOW READ: JobKeeper 2.0: Wage subsidies reduced but extended until March 2021

NOW READ: JobKeeper changes: What we know about the ‘second phase’ of wage subsidies