Media entrepreneur Tim Burrowes will share the story of how he built, sold and then reacquired Mumbrella at SmartCompany’s inaugural Growth Summit.

He’s built a career on asking media executives the right questions, but Mumbrella co-founder Tim Burrowes will be the one in the hot seat at SmartCompany‘s upcoming Growth Summit in April.

One of the most experienced media journalists in Australia, Burrowes founded Mumbrella in 2008 alongside business partners Martin Lane and Ian Wakeling, growing what started out as an email newsletter into a thriving publishing and events business.

Mumbrella was sold to Diversified Communications at the end of 2017, but Burrowes has now returned to his old stomping ground, after buying back a 40% stake in the business in partnership with The Intermedia Group.

The deal sees Burrowes’ newer media startup, Unmade Media, come together with Mumbrella within a new publishing company, Mumbrella Media.

It’s this impressive journey – and Burrowes’ business acumen – that will make his fireside chat at the Growth Summit a must-see, according the Will Hayward, CEO of SmartCompany‘s parent company, Private Media.

“With Mumbrella, Tim built what every entrepreneur dreams of – the market-leading brand that everyone turns to as the default choice. That he then went on to sell it, launch an adjacent brand, and now buy it back and merge the two – well it’s one of Australia media’s greatest growth stories,” said Hayward.

“We can’t wait to have him tell his story for the first time on stage at our Growth Summit.”

Burrowes is one of a growing group of successful founders and business leaders who are set to share their insights and expertise at the event, along with Ben Pfisterer, founder and CEO of payments unicorn Zeller, and Taryn Williams, founder and CEO of WINK Models.

Taking place on April 1, at the Amora Jamison in Sydney, the day-long event is designed for founders, CEOs, investors, and business leaders looking to scale smarter, navigate uncertainty, and drive sustainable growth.

Other key speakers include Susan Toft, founder and CEO of Smart50 alumni Laundry Lady; Kristi Mansfield, founder and CEO of Seer Data & Analytics; and Aubrey Blanche-Sarellano, vice president of equitable operations at Culture Amp.

The program will include keynotes, panel discussions, and fireside chats across two dedicated streams – one for startups and one designed for scale-ups. There will also be a series of interactive, peer-to-peer roundtable discussions to provoke candid discussions about the issues that really matter to fast-growing businesses.

The event is supported by headline sponsor Salesforce and supporting partner OptiPay.

For more information about the SmartCompany Growth Summit and purchase tickets, click here.

