Smart50 finalist Hyphen Health merges with Hey Fella to expand sexual health services

Smart50 finalist Hyphen Health is merging with Hey Fella, creating one of Australia’s largest online sexual health clinics while boosting healthcare support for gay men.

James Sneddon and Dr Mitch Tanner founded Hyphen Health in 2020, with the goal of providing convenient and discreet healthcare to those who feel uncomfortable — or unable — to discuss their sexual health in a traditional GP’s office.

Sydney-based Hyphen Health operates Stigma Health, which facilitates online screening for sexually transmitted infections, making it easier for users to manage their sexual health without potentially uncomfortable in-person appointments.

Through PrEP Health, it also offers telehealth appointments for Australians seeking access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a combination of medicines that reduce the likelihood of contracting HIV.

Its third wing, Roidsafe, provides bloodwork to patients who use performance-enhancing drugs.

Hey Fella connects users to LGBTA doctors, enabling users to obtain advice and prescriptions from understanding health professionals.

The combined organisation will support almost half of all Australians who use PrEP, or around 600-700 prescriptions per month, and facilitate around 1 in 20 STI tests conducted nationwide.

Hey Fella co-founders Dr Cris Quitral and Luke Fuller will join the revamped Hyphen Health as co-founders and chiefs of product, with the former serving as chief medical officer, and the latter as chief technology officer.

With that medical and technical know-how, the enterprise will look to expand into areas like STI management, contraception, and sexual and reproductive offerings tailored for women.

“We still don’t believe you can do everything with telehealth, but we do know our customers are looking for more,” Sneddon said.

The business would “like to increase our patient frequency and increase our support, offering a few additional services, particularly around our sexual health niche,” he added.

Both Hyphen Health and Hey Fella brands will continue to exist side-by-side while operating on the same technical platform.

While Hey Fella proudly bills its services to gay Australians, Stigma Health and PrEP Health serve those who don’t necessarily consider themselves part of the LGBTA community, so as not to exclude potential patients.

“A lot of people want to see us as their sexual health doctor, or their ‘other doctor’,” Sneddon said.

Users may not necessarily want to disclose their sexual histories to their regular GP, or might feel uncomfortable sharing that information with a family doctor who also serves their partner, parents, or children, he added.

Hey Fella will retain its “by the community, for the community” approach to its services.

“This isn’t just a merger — it’s a movement,” said Dr Quitral, in a statement obtained by SmartCompany.

“Hey Fella has always been passionate about breaking down barriers and making sexual health something to celebrate, not shy away from.

“We love that we’re now doing that with Hyphen Health — it’s bold, it’s inclusive, and it’s exactly what Australia needs.”

The merger is the latest step in a rapid ascent for Hyphen Health, which secured the #39 spot in SmartCompany‘s 2023 Smart50 Awards.

It counted revenue of $1 million at the time, and its customer outreach activities saw the business shortlisted for the marketing award that year.

