Hawkers, White Bay merge as craft brewers adapt to tough conditions

Two leaders in the Australian craft beer scene have joined forces through a new merger, which one founder calls a major opportunity for the new business — and a response to lingering difficulties in the hard-hit sector.

As first reported by the Australian Financial Review, Melbourne’s Hawkers will merge with Sydney’s White Bay to form a new entity, called Social Drinks.

The merger is backed with $1.5 million in capital from external investors, and intends to grow via further acquisitions and partnerships across the beverage industry.

Judd Michel, formerly head of Heineken’s Australian operations, will lead the new venture.

Speaking to SmartCompany, Hawkers founder, CEO, and Australian craft beer luminary Mazen Hajjar said increasing production volumes will improve efficiency and allow the breweries to secure better supplier contracts.

Further efficiencies will come by sharing one distribution network and backroom resources, he said.

Hajjar and Hawkers have long been admirers of White Bay and its founding team, Hajjar said, saying the Social Drinks business is like a “bigger family”.

But a shared ethos was not the only deciding factor.

The Australian craft beer scene is still reeling from the effects of fire, flood, COVID-19, and the war in Ukraine, all of which disrupted business operations or sent ingredient prices surging.

Separately, big-name brewers dominating tap contracts, and the rise of homebrand ‘craft’ beers in bottle shops, are also putting the squeeze on independent producers, he said.

At the same time, craft brewers face considerable alcohol excise obligations, tied to CPI, contributing to major tax bills.

Hawkers was not exempt from those pressures: it entered voluntary administration in February last year, before emerging under the same owners.

Hajjar argues the federal government should undertake a total reform of the alcohol excise, saying current Treasury settings are “killing the goose that laid the golden egg”.

The next federal budget is around the corner, but Hajjar is not optimistic about the odds of reforms to excise settings.

He expects further consolidation and mergers in the craft beer space as other breweries seek efficiencies.

While it is the hope of many brewers to succeed while remaining independent, Hajjar said the merger will help “to keep our dream alive”.

Social Drinks will formally launch on February 1.

