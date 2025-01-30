If you like this article, share it with your friends.

Data from payment technology provider Square shows restaurant operators think AI could help with marketing, menus, inventory, and staffing.

Two in three restaurant operators think AI could help their business

Restaurant operators are optimistic about artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential, with two in three saying AI or automation could benefit their business.

New research from Square finds the majority of restaurant industry respondents are bullish on AI, which shows promise for some kinds of white-collar work — but fewer immediate applications in the kitchen.

Respondents were most likely to suggest AI and automation could assist in marketing and promotions (77%), inventory management (77%), payments processing (76%), menu optimisation (76%), and staff management (75%).

Five hundred Australian restaurant operators participated in the survey, which also fielded views from the US, UK, and Canada.

AI won’t prepare the vegetables or perform a quick taste test before shipping a meal to hungry diners, but technology providers are increasingly deploying AI in their restaurant systems.

In 2023, Square itself presented an AI-powered menu generator, which it said could help restaurateurs quickly showcase their offerings or kickstart new ideas.

Elsewhere, Square says AI can help route orders to kitchen display systems, making it easier for staff at each station to know what to prepare next.

Generative AI tools are also available across Square’s item description systems.

The US-based technology provider is not the only company billing AI as a tool for food and beverage businesses.

Melbourne-based Restoke.ai last year secured a $5.1 million funding round to develop its automated back-of-house solution.

The startup says its AI-powered platform can help restaurant operators with their food costing, inventory, team management, and accounting.

Efficiency gains will only become more important, as the cost of doing business, and cutbacks in consumer spending, make it harder for restaurants to prosper.

The Square data suggests 78% of Australian restaurants intend to increase their menu prices in 2025, reflecting a tough economic environment for hospitality businesses.

Elsewhere, some major chains have discovered areas where AI is yet to replace human expertise.

American mega-chain McDonald’s last year tested AI-powered chatbots in the drive-thru system, in partnership with IBM.

But McDonald’s ceased the test in July, after videos showing peculiar errors and rogue order additions circulated on TikTok.

Nevertheless, the company said AI tools would become a part of its ordering systems in the future.

