A sweet deal: Pure Origins Honey celebrates first shipment to Texas in a recent US partnership

Pure Origins Honey has this week exported its first shipment of premium honey products to Texas, in partnership with US-based retailer Central Market.

Family-owned and operated, the company is based in Adelaide, South Australia and specialises in ethical, single-origin honey.

Pure Origins managing director Luca Scalzi said the deal with Central Market has been a great step for the business.

“It was always part of our strategy to identify opportunities in the US,” he said.

“Being a part of the Central Market deal has been a great opportunity for the Pure Origins brand to enter a new market and grow our business.”

“We hope to continue the expansion and growth of our brand in the US, and this opportunity will give us the ability to also strengthen our existing export markets.”

Pure Origin products are already available in premium Australian supermarkets and health stores, and in some parts of China, Southeast Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

While other commercial brands blend and mix honey from various locations, Pure Origins bottles product directly from single beekeepers.

The product will appear on shelves at Central Market, a grocery store chain based in San Antonio, Texas, alongside produce from eight other South Australian companies.

The other companies selected include Bickford’s, Beerenberg, Robern Menz, Tucker’s Natural, Olsson’s Salt, T-Bar Fine Tea, Oleapak Olive Oil and Penfield Olives.

The program has been the culmination of work from South Australia’s new Houston-based trade and investment office that opened in March 2020.

South Australian Minister for Trade and Investment Stephen Patterson said the partnership with Central Market is a fantastic result through the work of the new office.

“This Central Market program has the potential to be a lucrative partnership where South Australian specialty food exporters can present their products and sell into Texas,” he said in April when the deal was announced.

This article was first published by The Lead South Australia.