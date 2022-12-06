Camilla Franks credits The White Lotus with exposing her fashion designs to a global audience

Australian fashion designer Camilla Franks has picked up some screen time on the cult comedy-drama series, The White Lotus.

The designer’s looks were first worn by the series’ protagonist Tanya McQuoid, played by Hollywood actress Jennifer Coolidge in the first season.

And having collaborated with costume designer Alex Bovaird, Franks has since been invited as a ‘friend-of-the-crew’ extra in a decadent party scene episode that airs this week.

Camilla Franks says: “The White Lotus is the brain baby of genius writers, directors, actors, set and costume creators — what an honour to be a part of it.

“The artist in me is fascinated by costume designers who craft vivid characters through fashion. So to collaborate with Alex Bovaird on her vision for this new ensemble of characters was riveting.”

Franks curated a capsule, especially for the latest series set in Sicily, Italy, with a focus on Hotel Franks by Camilla menswear.

She credits the show for exposing Camilla’s resort-style dressing to a global audience as Didier — played by Bruno Gouery — makes his “grand entrance” wearing a bold red shirt & shorts set.

This article was first published by Inside Retail.