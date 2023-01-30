“Real businesses”: Government to inject nearly $300 million into arts sector after “lost decade” under Coalition

The federal government has launched its new National Cultural Policy, providing a major boost to the arts sector and a revamp of the national funding and advisory body.

The Australia Council for the Arts will be rebranded as Creative Australia, while the government will inject almost $300 million into the arts sector over the next four years.

One major development is the establishment of a new Centre for Arts and Entertainment Workplaces, a new federal body to ensure artists, musicians and workers in the industry are fairly paid and have workplaces free from sexual harassment, bullying, and discrimination. The body will ensure companies in the sector meet minimum standards and provide a safe workplace.

It comes after a series of high-profile sexual harassment and bullying scandals have been highlighted in the music industry in recent years.

Musician Jaguar Jonze has been instrumental in the policy development of the Centre for Arts and Entertainment Workplaces, contributing as a member of the policy panel. On Twitter, she said she “was overwhelmed with emotion as our voices have been heard”.

The Centre for Arts and Entertainment Workplaces is one of four new bodies that will be established as part of the new National Cultural Policy. There will also be a First Nations-led body to give Indigenous people autonomy over decisions that affect them in the arts, Music Australia which will invest in contemporary Australian music, and a body to support Australian writers and illustrators.

The National Cultural Policy is being launched by Arts Minister Tony Burke and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. They said Revive — the name of the policy — puts “First Nations first — recognising and respecting the crucial place of these stories at the heart of our arts and culture”.

The government will also look at content quotas for Australian content on streaming platforms, beginning a consultation process over the next six months.

The government also has plans to help Australian musicians launch into an international audience and land commercial hits.

The arts industry in Australia employs around 400,000 people and is worth $17 billion. The government says the industry has faced a “lost decade” and policy neglect under the previous Coalition government.

“Arts and entertainment is for everyone. Our artists work for everyone. This policy restores the place of art, entertainment and culture for all Australians,” Minister Burke said as he launched the policy.

“Arts and entertainment is often undervalued.

“There were times when government didn’t treat you as real workers, and your businesses as real businesses. You touch our heart and are a $17 billion contributor to our economy. You are entertaining and you are essential. You are required.”

This article was first published by Women’s Agenda.