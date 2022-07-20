From Sydney to streaming screens: Animation studio Animal Logic acquired by Netflix in plot to boost original content

Sydney-based animation studio Animal Logic helped bring toys to life in the LEGO Movie franchise. And just like those plastic bricks, Animal Logic will soon be snapped onto Netflix, after the international streaming giant announced plans to acquire the company.

On Wednesday morning, Netflix announced plans to buy the 30-year-old Animal Logic studio to add to its slate of original animated content.

Under the plan, Animal Logic — which contributed to legendary films such as The Matrix, The Great Gatsby, Happy Feet, and more — will become an in-house entity helping to animate Netflix projects.

The proposed acquisition “furthers our commitment to building a world-class animation studio”, says Amy Reinhard, Netflix vice president of studio operations.

Upcoming Netflix films to be handled by Animal Logic’s Sydney, Vancouver, and Los Angeles studios include The Magician’s Elephant, directed by visual effects veteran Wendy Rogers, and The Shrinking of the Treehorns, helmed by Ron Howard.

The acquisition will also result in a production team and animation studio capable of working with “many other studios around the world for animated series and film needs”, the statement read.

Animal Logic CEO Zareh Nalbandian, who co-founded the business in 1991, says Netflix’s vision matched his own.

“Our values and aspirations could not be more aligned with Netflix, in working with diverse content makers, producing innovative and engaging stories for audiences around the world,” he said.

“Our collective experience and talent will open new doors for all our teams and will empower a new level of creativity in animation.”

Variety reports Netflix aims to acquire Animal Logic in an all-cash deal. The buyout remains subject to regulatory approvals.

The move will reassert Australia’s successes in the international animation space, with compatriots Ludo Studio still riding high on the international success of Bluey.

It also comes after a reshuffle for animation at Netflix, which saw high-ranking animation personnel leave the company and a number of animated adaptations put on the chopping block earlier this year.