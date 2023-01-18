Australia’s top 25 most in-demand jobs revealed

Technology, engineering, professional services and sales roles are among Australia’s most sought-after job titles according to LinkedIn data.

LinkedIn released their 2023 Jobs on The Rise list on Wednesday, which revealed the top 25 job titles that have been experiencing the highest growth in Australia over the past five years, from January 2019 through to July 2023.

The data also identifies potential trends which are defining the future of work and provide insight into long-term opportunities for jobseekers.

LinkedIn research found there was a notable shift in work towards a skills-based approach, with an increased emphasis on technical upskilling across most industries, particularly those in professional services such as information technology and business.

The top 10 fastest-growing job titles that made the list were Technical Program Manager, Clinical Exercise Physiologist, Site Reliability Engineer, Sales Development Representative, Platform Engineer, Growth Specialist, Claims Adjuster, Machine Learning Engineer, Sustainability Manager and Enterprise Account Executive.

Interesting innovative job titles including Cyber Security Analyst, Crime Analyst, Data Engineer, Job Coach and Cloud Engineer also made the list, with the tech and engineering fields taking up a combined total of 11 of the spots on the list.

To get the data, LinkedIn Economic Graph researchers examined millions of jobs started by LinkedIn members from January 1, 2018 to July 31, 2022 to calculate a growth rate for each job title.

A job title needed to see consistent growth across Linkedin’s membership base, as well as have grown to a meaningful size by 2022, in order to be ranked. Internships, volunteer positions, interim roles and student roles were excluded, and jobs where hiring was dominated by a small handful of companies in each country were also excluded.

LinkedIn career expert Cayla Dengate said the job market in Australia showed remarkable growth within the professional services industry.

“The Australian job market continues to adapt to the current economic conditions, and as we move from the peak of the pandemic, many jobseekers are feeling the pressure to remain updated on the rapidly-changing world of work,” she said.

“To help make sense of these changes, LinkedIn has released its Jobs on The Rise 2023 list, revealing the roles that have experienced the highest growth in Australia over the past years.

“This year’s list shows there has been remarkable growth within the professional services sector, with roles specifically in IT and Engineering experiencing the fastest rise, taking up a combined total of 11 spots on the list.

“So for those looking to transition into one of those top roles, look at the required skills and use available resources, such as LinkedIn Learning, to upskill and prepare for the potential role.”

Here is the complete list of the most in-demand job titles on LinkedIn’s 2023 Jobs on the Rise: