The duelling debuts of Barbie and Oppenheimer have provided some independent Australian cinemas with the best box office results in their history, even as the industry struggles to drag long-term audience numbers back to pre-pandemic levels.

Barbie, by director Greta Gerwig and starring Australian actor Margot Robbie as the eponymous toy doll, notched the highest opening weekend box office numbers of any film released in cinemas in 2023.

Its $21.5 million haul was countered by Oppenheimer, the Christopher Nolan biopic tracking the life of physicist and atomic bomb mastermind J. Robert Oppenheimer, which pulled more than $9.3 million through its debut weekend.

Audiences have flocked to the pictures in their own right, yet both films have also benefited from the ‘Barbenheimer’ phenomenon: the novelty of two blockbusters, releasing almost simultaneously while being diametrically opposed in aesthetic, mood, and plot.

Alex Temesvari, general manager of the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace in Cremorne, Sydney, said audience response to both films has been phenomenal.

“We just had the biggest trading week in the 88-year history of the venue,” Temesvari told SmartCompany on Friday.

“Both films have been huge hits for us right out of the gate with Oppenheimer breaking records to become our #1 biggest opening week film of all time, while Barbie became our #2 biggest opening week film of all time.”

Temesvari has heard of audience members dressing up in pink outfits or suits, and participating in unofficial double features, watching the films back-to-back.

“The vibe amongst our patrons has been overwhelmingly positive,” he said.

The Hayden Orpheum is not alone among indie cinemas.

In Melbourne, the Carlton NOVA cinema this week confirmed Barbie has “smashed” the record for the biggest opening week, taking over from Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel, which premiered in 2014.

Independent cinemas from Hobart to Perth are also taking advantage, offering viewers experiences like themed knitting nights and bespoke social media photo opportunities.

Phenomenon arrives at a tough time for independent screens

The arrival of both films was warmly welcomed by Independent Cinemas Australia, the industry group representing dozens of venues across the country.

Kieren Dell, CEO of Victoria’s Majestic Cinemas and Independent Cinemas Australia board member, said the recent showings have far surpassed recent hits like Top Gun: Maverick or Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

‘Barbenheimer’ could hardly have come at a better time, Dell said, given the post-pandemic struggles for cinemas across the country.

Despite those big-name hits, circumstances have been “pretty dire” for cinemas.

“Everyone thinks that COVID was a tough time but in fact, the last financial year was probably one of the hardest for independent cinemas because there was no government support, no landlord bank support,” Dell said.

The COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on Hollywood productions also stemmed the flow of major box office smashes through 2021 and 2022, even as cinemas re-opened their doors.

“We need these big movies to release which is exactly what’s happened, and we need a steady flow of movies from here onwards to encourage people to come back to the cinema.”

Positive signs after ‘Barbenheimer’ rush

Despite the long-running hardships for local silver screens, there are some encouraging signs.

Temesvari said audience responses to ‘Barbenheimer’ have been accompanied by a renewed appreciation for independent cinemas, particularly among hardcore cinema buffs.

Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace is one of a handful of cinemas in Australia equipped to screen the 70mm film version of Oppenheimer, a medium preferred by cinephiles but overlooked by major cinema chains.

Appetite for the film version is also evident at Melbourne’s independent Astor Theatre, where 70mm screenings have dominated the calendar for late July and through to early August.

People are “genuinely excited to see these two films on the big screen and also very happy to see their favourite cinema thriving after a challenging few years,” Temesvari said.

Looking forward, the relative affordability of a cinema ticket compared to other non-discretionary expenses, combined with a renewed slate of major releases, ought to benefit independent cinemas through a tough economic climate.

“We’re optimistic there’s something for everyone to see over the next six months,” Dell added.