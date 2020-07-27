The franchise sector has secured representation on a renewed COVID-19 commission advising the Morrison government, with Roll’d chief executive Bao Haong set to sit on an expanded board of business people and entrepreneurs.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the COVID-19 commission will be renewed on Monday and will provide advice on the implementation of the JobMaker policy, which canvasses sweeping changes to industrial relations and vocational training in the wake of the pandemic.
The COVID-19 coordination commission was initially created during the first stages of the pandemic in late-March to provide advice to the government about public-private partnerships to tackle the outbreak.
Former mining executive Nev Powell will continue to lead the renewed advisory group, but he’ll be joined by a number of new members, including Haong, former Bendigo Bank boss Mike Hirst, Samantha Hogg and Sue McClusky.
They join existing members David Thodey, Jane Halton, Paul Little, Peter Harris and Andrew Liveris.
Former Labor MP and Australian Council of Trade Unions boss Greg Combet resigned from the commission in late-June.
Powell indicated the next phase of the commission will be focused primarily on the vocational training aspect of the JobMaker program, but may have input into talks about workplace law reforms.
