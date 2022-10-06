Only 60% of Australians with ADHD have told their employer

New research has revealed that 40% of Australian workers with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) haven’t told their employer. But it also shows that workplaces are trying to do better.

The research, from ADHD Australia, dug into the impact of ADHD in the workplace, and there were some interesting findings,

A study of 1059 employers and employees found that 72% of workers feel that ADHD has held them back in their careers. It’s a staggering number, and perhaps indicative of why workplaces have needed to change to embrace cognitive diversity.

And according to the numbers, they’re beginning to. The research also found that 88% of employers say that they would accomodate staff. However, only 62% already had policies in place to support them.

This second figure may explain why only 60% of employees with diagnosed ADHD have informed their workplaces. While this is marked improvement on the past, more actual policies clearly need to be put in place.

And it starts with open and safe conversation, as well as education in the workplace.

“Historically, ADHD has been misconceived as bad behaviour or seen as something that limits what a person can and can’t do. But really, people with ADHD just have a different way of seeing the world and when they’re accommodated, and motivated, there’s nothing that they cannot do,” Professor Michael Kohn, chair of ADHD Australia, said in a statement.

“With better understanding and management of ADHD in the workplace and more open conversations between employers and employees, individuals with ADHD can excel in their careers. In today’s competitive talent market, the opportunity for employers that can unlock the potential of divergent thinking is vast.”

The economic impacts of ADHD

In addition to fostering a safe and inclusive environment, there are also monetary benefits to supporting these employees in the workplace.

According to a 2019 report from Deloitte, revealed that the impact of ADHD on the Australian economy is $20 billion a year. Of that, $12.8 billion is reported to be financial costs, with a further $7.6 billion in wellbeing costs.

Considering that ADHD impacts one in 20 Australians, this is a compelling argument for businesses offering a more cognitive diverse and flexible environment to care for and get the best out of their employees.

ADHD Australia’s research coincides with recent talks about its eligibility in the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

In late September, NDIS Minister Bill Shorten, said he was considering automatic eligibility for the scheme for those diagnosed with ADHD. However, he shortly flipped on these comments, at least for this budget year.

“The government currently has no plans to make changes,” Shorten said in a statement.

The research also coincides with long-awaited ADHD clinical practice guidelines from the Australian ADHD Professionals Association. Diagnosis and treatment, particularly for girls and women, is notoriously difficult and can take years.

There are 111 guidelines in total ranging from GP involvement at the beginning of the diagnosis process, all the way through to everyday functioning support. There are also specific considerations based on age, gender, cultural and geographical backgrounds.