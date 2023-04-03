Celebrity vet launches telehealth subscription service for pet parents across Australia

Australian celebrity veterinarian Dr Lisa Chimes has launched a 24/7 vet telehealth subscription service that will give pet owners, who are members, access to a team of qualified, board-registered vets that are staffed round the clock on the platform and who can provide advice for dogs, cats, and other domestic pets, and give general advice on exotic pets and wildlife.

The subscription membership program DOG+ is designed to assist pet owners with an easy and affordable way of managing their pets’ health year-round to reduce hesitancy among pet owners about when to seek expert advice.

DOG+ subscription members will receive unlimited access to the service’s telehealth platform with Dr Lisa’s team of vets, with the service available via an online portal 24/7 throughout the year.

Dr Lisa has worked as an emergency and critical care vet for over 16 years and has starred in popular TV shows Bondi Vet and Dr Lisa to the Rescue.

“Our telehealth service allows you to consult with a vet from wherever you are. Our vets can triage your pet, give first aid advice and provide you with an action plan should the next steps be required,” she said.

“Whenever you have a question, our vets can give you quick advice within minutes.

“With this service, I really want to encourage pet owners not to be afraid to ask for help.

“There’s no problem too big or small — nor is there an animal too big or small — that our incredible team of vets can’t provide advice on.”

Common concerns that can be discussed with a DOG+ telehealth vet include: increased or decreased eating, drinking, coughing, vomiting, ingestion of a potentially toxic substance, abnormal bowel movements, skin changes or wounds, ear, eye and nose abnormalities, teeth and mouth issues, weight changes and behavioral issues.

However, Dr Lisa says using the DOG+ telehealth service —which offers phone, text or video chat options — shouldn’t replace an animal’s regular physical visits to their vet and, in certain situations, taking them to an emergency veterinary hospital.

In the most serious circumstances — for example an animal losing consciousness, suffering an extreme trauma, experiencing breathing difficulty, having ongoing seizures, severe bleeding, inability to walk properly, or being bitten by a snake or tick — Dr Lisa says owners should immediately contact their local vet or emergency hospital.

“Having a great relationship with your pet’s vet is just as vital as it is for us humans to have a great relationship with our GP,” Dr Lisa said.

“However there may be times you just have a few questions about your pet, or might want some advice to ensure you’re doing the right thing. Sometimes it might not be possible for you to see your vet if it’s after hours or you are living remotely, we want to ensure that you get professional advice (not from Dr Google) on any concerns you have, whenever you need it.”

Dr Lisa says her team of DOG+ vets, who have worked in clinics around Australia for over ten years, can provide owners with advice and first aid instructions within minutes via their preferred consultation method. Depending on the circumstance, the DOG+ vet will also provide the owner with an action plan for the next steps.

“Let’s face it, pet care doesn’t take days off and our pets can get themselves into trouble at any hour of the day and night,” Dr Lisa said.

“The great news is, as a pet owner you can now have a vet on speed dial whenever you need some professional advice or simply peace of mind.”