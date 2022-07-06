Dustin Martin launches new fitness app DRIP, following the footsteps of Aussie successes Kayla Itsines and Sam Wood

Three-time AFL premiership winner Dustin Martin has added fitness entrepreneur to his impressive list of credentials, with new enterprise DRIP aiming to become the next Australian sweat-tech success story.

DRIP, launched Tuesday, is a new app featuring workouts and training plans delivered by the Richmond Football Club icon.

In addition to lessons led by Martin, DRIP is set to include classes featuring teammate Shai Bolton, Melbourne City FC winger Andrew Nabbout, and yoga coach Louise West, among other high-energy trainers.

DRIP also promises to deliver “mindset” training from Emma Murray, who serves as a mindfulness coach for Richmond Football Club.

“To me, mindfulness is something you have to be disciplined with and work on — it’s a skill just like learning to kick a football,” Martin said in a statement.

DRIP comes with a three-day introductory trial, followed by subscriptions starting at $24.99 per month.

The app was developed by Michael and Maria Kathopoulis, who came to the project after finding success in their OnTheBall soccer training app.

Martin himself serves as a managing director for the app, and “contributed immensely” to its design and user interface, Martha Kathopoulis told SmartCompany.

Martin’s manager, Ralph Carr, also provided guidance to the project.

By launching DRIP, Martin and his team will follow the path of several Australian entrepreneurs whose fitness and wellness apps have garnered commercial success.

Most well-known is Kayla Itsines, who last year sold her Sweat app to US-based iFit for a reported sum of $400 million, six years after founding the project at her Adelaide home.

Personal trainer and former The Bachelor star Sam Wood has also profited handsomely from the pandemic-era transition to home fitness solutions, selling his 28 by Sam Wood fitness program to Australia’s myDNA in May this year for a reported tally of $71 million.

Steph Claire Smith and Laura Henshaw have also staked their claim on the space, with their Keep It Cleaner app finding success through its engaged community.

Other fitness apps were front of mind when work on DRIP began in the lockdowns of 2020, Kathopoulis said.

However, the variety of programs and workouts available on DRIP will differentiate it from other major apps in the fitness tech space, she said.

“We knew that one fitness program (as other popular solutions in the market) couldn’t cut it for all,” she said.

“Users should always be provided with programs and workouts tailored to their goals and personal abilities.”

While the range of workouts on offer through the app suggest users will be able to chart their own course, there’s still plenty of opportunity for users to work out like Martin in the months ahead.

“We are looking forward to introducing more coaches, athletes and amazing content ahead (with Dustin),” Karthopoulis said.