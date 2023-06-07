Telehealth startup Eucalyptus acquires Jenny Craig’s online business as its stores close, staff lose jobs

The administrators of collapsed weight loss service Jenny Craig have failed to find a buyer for its physical operations in Australia and New Zealand, but have brokered the sale of its online services to digital health startup Eucalyptus.

Jenny Craig’s local operation fell into voluntary administration last month, days after its American namesake company filed for bankruptcy.

On Wednesday, joint administrators Vaughan Strawbridge, Kate Warwick and Joseph Hansell, of FTI Consulting, said 15 parties expressed interest in Jenny Craig as a going concern, including four parties that submitted non-binding indicative offers.

But their attempts to lock down a buyer for the brand’s local operations have proven fruitless, the administrators said.

“This has resulted in a decision to immediately cease trading from stores and employees being made redundant, which is an unfortunate outcome and one which the Administrators had sought to avoid,” the administrators said.

The administrators are now set to recommend liquidation at a meeting of creditors on June 14.

While dozens of Jenny Craig coaching centres are now set to close nationwide, Australian startup Eucalyptus has acquired the online portion of the business.

Eucalyptus “will continue to offer online weight loss solutions to customers,” the administrators said.

The company already operates Juniper, a telehealth brand offering “dietitian-led health coaching & support” and meal supplement shakes.

It recently launched into the weight loss injectables market, offering access to doctor-prescribed medications through online assessments.

Eucalyptus also operates Kin, a digital brand focused on women’s fertility care and reproductive health, and Pilot, a men’s health brand, which also offers weight loss services.

SmartCompany has contacted Eucalyptus for comment.