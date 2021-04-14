Sydney-based gelato brand Gelatissimo is scheduled to enter the US market in the coming months, and will also accelerate its expansion plan in Australia.

The company’s target is to open 20 locations within Australia and overseas this year, with its American debut scheduled for Houston, Texas, in June, followed by several stores in Hawaii.

“Global expansion is at the heart of our strategic plan for 2021/22,” said Filipe Barbosa, chief executive at Gelatissimo, in a statement.

“We have spent the last two decades enjoying sustainable growth and an ever-increasing brand awareness nationally. We are now looking to the future with excitement as we undertake this new chapter, focused on continued brand growth around the world,” he said.

The plans have required a strong recruitment drive for new franchisees, with a franchising website built to attract store owners — especially in Queensland.

“We will celebrate 20 years of successful growth in 2022 and so feel the time is now right to really ramp up our international presence and cement our brand on a world stage.”

Gelatissimo has stores across Australia, as well as in China, the Philippines, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh and India.

This article was originally published by Insider Retail.