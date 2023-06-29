Grill’d opens first drive-thru restaurant in Brisbane

Burger brand Grill’d has opened its first drive-thru location in Brisbane’s Mt Ommaney area, marking the brand’s 165th local location.

Customers can get a Simon Says, Simply Grill’d, or Big Queenslander from their cars.

The brand says it plans to build a drive-thru network, offering Aussies quick convenience food on the go with healthy options.

“Grill’d drive-thru is a quick way to get your burger fix, but it’s not fast food,” said Simon Crowe, the founder of the brand.

“From the opening of Grill’d Hawthorn in 2004 we have had an unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and challenging the status quo which has resulted in the Grill’d we know today. However, our guests have been telling us they’re craving healthy choices in the convenience space.

“It was key for us to be able to offer our entire incredible menu and that memorable Grill’d experience the way our guests want it – in drive-thru.”

Last month, the burger brand was set to open its first halal-certified restaurant, in Blacktown, NSW.

This article was first published by Inside Retail.