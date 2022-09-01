Want to own a Melbourne bar? Preston local Hardo is up for grabs — for free

The owners of Hard Rubbish Bar, known to locals in the Melbourne suburb of Preston as Hardo Bar, have announced that they are giving up ownership of the establishment — for free.

Why? Because they’re at a point in their lives where 2am finishes are just a bit too hard with kids, current owner and manager Charlotte Tizzard tells SmartCompany.

Tizzard started the business with her brother James and his wife, Katie Smith, nearly six and a half years ago. Each put in around $10,000 of their own money, which they’ve all managed to recoup over time.

“It enables me to earn enough to live on so that I could look after the kids during the day, and now we just want to hand it on … to people who might not have the money to buy an existing business but really have the drive and the energy to keep it running or take it in a different direction.”

As described in an Instagram post published yesterday by Hardo to explain the search for new owners, the team says they are looking for the “young, fit and keen” to send through proposals as to why they should get the bar — without paying a single cent.

“F**K Capitalism”

But why for free? Why wouldn’t they sell the bar, rather than just walk away?

The website says “because F**K Capitalism” and also because “not everyone has a spare $100K in their bank. Especially creative types”.

Tizzard says its because it was never there to be a “bit profitable thing”, despite having the opportunity to put it on the market for a reasonable price. Instead, giving it away for free means their staff and community will be able to help ensure Hardo continues to be as loved as it is today.

“… The community we have built and the friendships we have made have wildly exceeded our hopes and expectations,” Hardo explains on its website about the giveaway, aptly titled givingawayhardo.com.au.

“We want our community to help us choose just who takes over their local and what their plans are,” the explanation reads.

“We want to choose and we want our fantastic staff to be able to choose [the new owners].”

Tizzard echoes this sentiment while speaking with SmartCompany, noting that saying the staff are going to play a big part in helping to choose the new owners, especially since the staff will be staying on.

“They make the place what it is,” she said.

The co-owners have also cleared up other subsequent questions interested parties might have, such as whether the bar is riddled with debt, or if there’s hidden costs to this free deal.

“Dear, sweet reader, no. No no no. The bar has no debts, and she can make you a modest profit/pay you if she’s run right,” the website assures potential parties.

As for the hidden costs question, the current owners once again reiterate that they themselves don’t want any money — but the landlords, utility companies and suppliers will.

“You’ll need to demonstrate that you have the resources to cover your costs (rent, stock, wages) to get you through the first few months,” the website explains.

Who’s steering the Hardo ship next?

Of course, there are some eligibility requirements for who takes over Hardo. Tizzard and co aren’t just going to give it away to anyone.

They want to hear from regular patrons who already love the bar, young (or young at heart) hard working people who want to keep the bar going, and people with a “cool vision for the future of Hardo”.

What they don’t wan’t is people who already own eight bars and want to add another to their portfolio, nor anyone that wants to “rip everything out and turn it into a super schmick wine bar”.

It’s only been a day since the announcement went live, and Tizzard says she has received a disgruntled email being called “entitled” for the giveaway, rather than what it actually is: generous.

“I hope people see the spirit in which we’re doing it,” Tizzard said.

“We really just want to give other people a leg up. It’s hard work and it’s really hard to get money together to buy things like a business these days.

“We just want to give someone the opportunity who might not have the money, but has the time and the energy.”

Proposals for the bar — which can come through in “any form you like” including written words, a song, a cartoon, or some interpretive dance — must be sent in by October 15, 2022, with shortlisted candidates contacted by October 30.

Shortlisted proposals will then be presented to Hardo’s locals both visually and with a Q&A night in November.