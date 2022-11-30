Outdoor dining fees waived for Sydney hospitality businesses until 2025

Eating outdoors is back on the menu for Sydney patrons and hospitality businesses, with the City of Sydney confirming it will extend the waiving of outdoor dining fees until June 30, 2025.

In 2021, the City of Sydney waived fees for outdoor dining permits and introduced a fast-tracked application process to help hospitality venues recover from the pandemic, which was extended earlier this year until June 30, 2023.

The new 2025 extension aims to further assist cafes, bars, restaurants and cultural venues to recover from the COVID-related downturn in trade.

More than 500 Sydney businesses were given the green light by the city to trade on footpaths and on roadways as part of the alfresco dining program, with more than 4460 square metres of footpath space approved for use. The city’s support also includes $5.7 million in revenue foregone from waiving fees for outdoor dining permits.

In the city’s March 2022 survey results, 91% of participating businesses reported the program was crucial to their business, 74% had employed additional staff because of the assistance, and 39% said they had experienced up to a 20% increase in turnover.

In a council meeting held on November 21, Lord Mayor Clover Moore said the fee waiver had been due to expire because there were no longer health orders restricting indoor capacities and people were returning to the city.

“But with the threat of a new COVID-19 wave and ongoing economic uncertainty, there is a continuing need to encourage outdoor dining — to support our businesses and give people another way to socialise and enjoy being out in the city, safely,” she said.

“The pandemic showed us we can use our public spaces creatively. Outdoor dining supports local businesses, brings life to our high streets and fosters dining and shopping precincts as destinations.

“We need to continue to support businesses during this time and ensure alfresco dining is embedded in the streets of Sydney.

“We need to balance the needs of everyone who uses our public spaces.”

From April 30, 2023 businesses will have to make an application to continue on-street dining.

In a statement on its website, the City of Sydney confirmed cafes, restaurants, bars and cultural venues can apply for an outdoor dining permit as long as they meet the criteria outlined in the outdoor dining guidelines.

“Outdoor dining supports local businesses, brings life to our high streets and fosters dining and shopping precincts as destinations,” the council said.

“We have seen our communities enjoy the extension of these spaces at our recent Sydney Streets events and we believe the reclamation of road space for outdoor dining will continue to revive the city this summer.

“There’s a continuing need to encourage outdoor dining — to support our businesses and give people another way to socialise and enjoy being out in the city, safely. With that in mind, we will investigate locations where the footway can be permanently extended into road space for outdoor dining.”