Qld-based distillery calls on Aussies to ‘drink less, but better’ as it eyes global expansion

Family-owned and operated distillery Granddad Jack’s is on a mission to educate Australians on the power of ‘quality over quantity’ by encouraging consumers to raise their glasses and get involved with its ‘Drink Less, But Better’ campaign.

The campaign is aimed at urging people to look after their health, while still enjoying themselves, which means drinking less but better by savouring the flavours of quality spirits and liqueurs.

The Gold Coast-based gin, whiskey, vodka and liqueur craft distillery which manufactures and creates craft spirits and liqueurs was founded in 2018 by father-son team David and Luke Ridden. Since its launch, Granddad Jack’s has gone from strength to strength, recording a year-on-year growth rate of more than 40%.

Today, Granddad Jack’s is an established Queensland brand with 18 staff, and growing, across two locations — Miami on the Gold Coast, and Albion in Brisbane — and brand ambassadors who represent the brand globally.

Founder and CEO David Ridden, who is also the president of the Queensland Distillers Association, said what began as a tribute to his late-grandfather Jack and his love of whiskey, has become something of a Queensland institution and it’s leading the craft distillery movement with a business model that’s as much about its bloodline as it is award-winning spirits.

“Five years ago, we began this passion project with just the two of us (David and Luke) wanting to share our family story,” he said.

“At Granddad Jack’s we’re all about the quality, so much so that we’re flipping the script on the industry norm and telling Aussies to savour the flavours of the quality spirits we produce.

“When we started the business, which was in fact the Gold Coast’s first craft distillery, we knew we wanted to challenge the status quo.”

“We all look to be healthier, better and have more longevity in our lives. We’ve seen in the last few years that the volume of alcohol being consumed around the world is dropping.

“Having a drink with your friends and family has always been a great Australian pastime so I think it’s responsible for brands to put our money where our mouth is and so we are here to do that.

“As well as drinking responsibly, it’s about understanding that there are great spirits out there, that are not bad for you, as long as you drink better and drink less but better, and make having a drink with your friends and family enjoyable and I think consumers really understand that concept.”

David’s son Luke Ridden, who left his full-time job as a mechanic to co-found the company and take on the role of head distiller at Granddad Jack’s, was responsible for producing Australia’s No.1 Aussie gin as determined by the 2023 Ginuary Competition.

“While respectful of the craft of distilling, Luke is what you might call a disruptor when it comes to flavour combinations. He is renowned for bringing a youthful modern freshness to his recipes and is always innovating and experimenting with new carefully crafted gins,” David said.

The Granddad Jack’s team has also secured export partnerships in six countries and will open its first Granddad Jack’s bar experience in Newcastle, followed by an international bar experience in Singapore later in the year.

Granddad Jack’s exports to Singapore, New Zealand, Norway, North America and Fiji. The distillery will start exporting in Malaysia at the end of this month, and has just secured a new distributor in Japan.

The distillery’s best-selling product in Australia is the 65 Miles Gin closely followed by the Barbershop Coffee Liqueur.