Hospitality, Retail

Restaurants blindsided by sudden Deliveroo Australia collapse ahead of dinner rush

David Adams
November 17, 2022
Deliveroo

Deliveroo Australia country manager Levi Aron (right). Source: Supplied.

The 14,000 Australian restaurants using Deliveroo Australia as a delivery partner learned the company had ceased operation at the same time as riders and diners, with small hospitality venues given no prior warning ahead of Wednesday’s busy dinner period.

Deliveroo Australia made the shock announcement to leave the local market yesterday afternoon, stating its local operations account for 3% of global transaction values but that the cost of operating an Australian wing is too high to sustain.

A highly concentrated delivery platform market including Uber Eats, Menulog, and DoorDash means the company “cannot reach a sustainable and profitable scale in Australia without considerable financial investment”, it said.

Deliveroo Australia’s UK-based parent company is not willing to provide that extra capital injection, it added.

The result was the immediate cessation of Deliveroo Australia’s operations and the appointment of Michael Korda, Andrew Knight and Craig Shepard of KordaMentha as voluntary administrators of Deliveroo Australia Pty Limited.

SmartCompany understands Australian restaurants were not informed of the decision ahead of time as Deliveroo, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, was obliged to inform the UK market of any material changes to its operations before informing local businesses.

The decision also appears to have shuttered Deliveroo Australia’s ‘Editions’ kitchens, which served as delivery-only ‘dark’ kitchens servicing orders placed on the app without any physical storefront.

Taking to Twitter, food writer and restaurant reviewer Dani Valent shared a text she said was from a Melbourne hospitality worker claiming ‘dark kitchen’ workers in Collingwood, Melbourne were being “locked out” of the premises at 6pm.

With some businesses likely to have outstanding income resting with Deliveroo Australia when its services shut off, restaurant partners and other creditors have been advised to seek further information through KordaMentha ahead of the first creditor’s meeting next Monday.

More to come.

COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Trending

Hero Packaging

Retail Champion
SmartCompany
16 November 2022
Hero Packaging’s disruption of the traditional B2B packaging industry has earned the company the Smart50 Retail Champion Award.

Mad Paws

Innovator Award
SmartCompany
16 November 2022
Collecting the 2022 Smart50 Innovator Award is online pet-sitting platform Mad Paws. Sponsored by BlueRock.
Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.