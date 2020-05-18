COVID-19: A state-by-state guide to hospitality restrictions

As the COVID-19 health crisis starts to abate, and the curve starts to flatten, some businesses have been given the green light to start trading again.

In the hospitality sector, many cafes and restaurants have remained open for takeaway and delivery services throughout the crisis.

Now, easing restrictions mean they may be able to open their doors and start taking baby steps towards business as usual.

Here’s the state of play so far.

Victoria

One of the last to unveil its recovery roadmap, the Victorian government has now announced that, from June 1, cafes, restaurants and pubs will be able to open to serve meals to up to 20 people at a time, per enclosed space.

If all goes well, Premier Daniel Andrews said this could be expanded to up to 50 patrons per space from June 22, and to 100 patrons “during the second half of July”.

Currently, the easing of restrictions will apply to venues that serve food, including restaurants and cafes and bistros within pubs, bars, hotels and licensed clubs.

The easing will not apply to public bars or gaming areas until at least the end of June, Andrews said.

Venues will, however, have to take the names and contact details of all patrons, in order to assist with contact tracing, if required.

Tables will be spaced 1.5 metres apart, and venues will have to abide by physical distancing rules, allowing for no more than one person per four square metres of space.

Venues will have to provide extra cleaning, staff health screening and temperature checks.

All of this will depend on the COVID-19 cases and statistics in the state, Andrews stressed.

“If, in the coming weeks, we see a sudden upswing in community exposures from an unknown source, we may have to make the call to delay,” the Premier said.

“Similarly, if an initial opening led to a whole series of uncontrolled crowds or breaches, we’d look at that pretty seriously too.”

Read more here.

New South Wales

As of May 15, food and drink premises in New South Wales are able to open to seat a maximum of 10 people at any one time.

This applies to cafes, bistros and restaurants, including restaurants within registered pubs and clubs. However, alcohol may only be served with food.

Again, venues must comply with social distancing rules, allowing for one person per four square metres of space, and should allow for the physical distancing of 1.5 metres between patrons.

Businesses are also being encouraged to place queue markers to encourage social distancing, to install screens at points where customers and staff interact, to encourage cashless payments and to place hand sanitiser out for customers.

The New South Wales government has encouraged customers to call ahead to book tables, rather than gathering to queue outside venues.

Gaming services — such as poker machines and pool tables — must remain closed.

Hotels are able to continue to provide accommodation and offer food and drinks as room service.

Find more information here.

Queensland

In Queensland, cafes, restaurants and fast-food outlets are able to open to 10 people at a time, while observing the four square-metre rule and maintaining social distancing between customers.

Again, alcohol is only able to be served with food, and via table service. Food courts remain open to takeaway only.

In outback Queensland, up to 20 people are able to dine-in at restaurants, cafes, bars, hotels and licensed clubs.

You can learn more here.

South Australia

In South Australia, restaurants and cafes may provide outdoor dining only, to up to 10 people at a time. They can continue to offer takeaway food and drinks at the same time.

Alcohol will not be able to be served or consumed at any premises.

Venues will also have to continue to abide by the rules of four square metres per person, and collect the details of patrons.

The state also specifies that “good hygiene should be practised”.

Wineries and cellar doors remain closed for wine tasting, but can provide food and drink for takeaway.

Learn more here.

Western Australia

The Western Australian government has opened up cafes and licensed venues, including pubs, bars and restaurants, allowing up to 20 people to dine-in. Again, venues must allow for the one-person-per-four-square-metre rule.

Customers must be seated while eating and drinking, and alcohol may only be served with a meal.

Read more about the restrictions here.

ACT

As of Friday, May 15, restaurants, bars and other hospitality venues in the Australian Capital Territory were able to open to a maximum of 10 people, while allowing for four square metres of space per person.

Venues are encouraged to enforce good hand hygiene among staff, and to frequently clean and disinfect all spaces.

According to the ABC, licenced premises can only seat people who are ordering food.

Read more here.

Tasmania

Tasmania has also moved to stage one of its easing of restrictions, meaning cafes and restaurants can open for table service to up to 10 people.

Again, venues must adhere to spacing restrictions, allowing each customer four square-metres of space.

Alcohol can only be served with food.

Venues that have two distinct dining areas may open each area to 10 customers (although two is the maximum). Each area must have completely separate waiting staff.

Tasmanian restaurants and cafes are also required to develop a ‘COVID-19 safety work plan’, and to implement measures to manage the risk of transmission of the virus at their business.

Learn more here.

Northern Territory

From May 15, restaurants, cafes and bars were able to reopen for the consumption of food and drinks.

There are not currently any restrictions on numbers allowed in any one venue.

But, there are other measures in place.

Before opening, businesses must have a ‘COVID-19 safety plan’ checklist in place, and submitted to the Department of Health, showing how they will meet physical distancing and hygiene requirements.

Businesses must have spacing markers on the floor anywhere where people might queue, and must make hand sanitiser or handwashing facilities readily available to customers.

Each party must be seated at separate tables, with no more than 10 people in a single party.

Again, customers can only consume food or drinks if they’re seated. And, alcohol cannot be served without a meal.

The state also specifies that business owners in the sector have a responsibility to stay informed about restrictions related to COVID-19 and their type of business. Staff members are also responsible for understanding the risks.

Learn more here.

