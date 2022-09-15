US burger chain Wendy’s is coming to Australia

The US Wendy’s burgers brand is heading to Australia and is on the hunt for a master franchisee.

The iconic brand is reportedly the world’s third largest quick service restaurant burger chain, with about 7000 outlets worldwide.

Founder Dave Thomas opened the first Wendy’s restaurant in 1969. His mission was to serve well-priced, good quality food in a comfortable environment. The unique square burger has since become a mainstay of the Wendy’s menu.

Wendy’s burgers ready for Australian market

Now the chain is readying to hit the market Down Under, with consultancy firm DC Strategy tasked with recruiting master franchisees.

The appointed master franchisee will need to have franchise and operations experience and a proven track record for growing brands in Australia.

There is no set agenda for the first store location, nor a pre-determined number of outlets. These will be determined by the master franchisee, DC Strategy confirmed.

Wendy’s burgers will be vying for customers within a highly competitive market. There are the familiar giants of burger business in Australia — McDonald’s and Hungry Jacks.

US chains testing the waters in Australia include Five Guys, operated by franchisee Seagrass Hospitality. And Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg’s famed burger chain Wahlburgers unveiled its first Australian store in Circular Quay, Sydney late last year.

American brand Carl’s Jr. has already made its mark along the east coast. Globally this brand has over 4000 restaurants; 35 outlets operate in Australia with a goal of 160 by 2032.

And then there are local brands such as Pattysmiths Burgers offering a premium alternative to the traditional fast food options. There are now 29 outlets in the chain, under the umbrella of multi-brand franchisor, Concept Eight. Restaurants operate throughout Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia and the ACT.

This article was first published by Franchise Executives.