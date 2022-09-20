Victoria relaunches dining cashback scheme, offering $25 million in incentives to hungry visitors statewide

Diners and tourists across Victoria can now claim 25% cash back every time they eat out or visit one of the state’s leading entertainment attractions, thanks to a new $25 million instalment of the state government’s Dining and Entertainment Program.

The Andrews government reintroduced the scheme on Monday, offering restaurant patrons and visitors the ability to claim money back each time they spend $40 or more at a participating venue.

To claim the cash back, participants must upload a copy of their receipt to the Victorian Dining and Entertainment Program website, with the government-funded scheme returning funds directly to their bank accounts.

Each participant can claim up to $125 cash back in total, with the scheme running until Friday December 16, 2022, or until its funds are exhausted.

The scheme follows on from the initial $60 million Victorian Dining and Entertainment Program offering, which came into play in March this year.

However, unlike the most recent offering, that scheme did not cover businesses operating within the City of Melbourne council area, which could access the separate Midweek Melbourne Money rebate scheme between Monday and Thursday.

While earlier cashback schemes in Victoria and further afield came into play when restaurants were still reeling from density limits and severe diner anxiety over COVID-19 infection, fresh challenges face businesses looking to participate in the new iteration.

Some 46% of businesses see skills shortages as their greatest challenge in the year ahead, surpassing even fears of rising costs and interest rates.

A new influx of government subsidies for dining and entertainment is unlikely to address the first challenge — and an increased appetite for restaurant service may stretch understaffed businesses even further.

But the state government believes the scheme could help convince Victorians to visit their favourite venues in spite of rising cost pressures, protecting businesses from a potential drop-off in leisure expenditure.

The program will boost consumer confidence “while supporting jobs and boosting the state’s economy”, Minister for Industry Support and Recovery Ben Carroll said in a statement.

Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp says small businesses in particular can expect to benefit from the scheme.

“We know from our three serves of Melbourne Money just how popular these schemes are, and the huge difference they make to our small businesses,” she said.

Businesses looking to woo patrons with the scheme can access promotional materials and extra information on the Victorian Dining and Entertainment Program site.