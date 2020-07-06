Businesses unable to process EFTPOS payments as Commonwealth Bank suffers outage

Commonwealth Bank is investigating a service outage preventing small business owners from processing EFTPOS transactions using their point-of-sale terminals.

The bank updated its service notification service on Monday afternoon to alert customers of the issue, which has affected sales terminals and the ability to view cards and loans in the CommBank application.

About an hour later a second update included more information about the outage, confirming there are also issues with viewing account statements and cardless cash.

“We’re working to fix this as soon as possible,” the bank said in a short statement.

“Thanks for your patience and we apologise for any inconvenience.”

We’re aware that some customers may be having issues viewing cards and loans in Netbank and the CommBank app as well as completing payments at point-of-sale terminals. We’re sorry for disrupting the start of your week -we’re looking into this as a priority and will keep you updated. — CommBank (@CommBank) July 6, 2020

Commonwealth Bank users have been taking to social media all morning to complain about problems accessing the bank’s services.

Users said they were unable to access the “cards” section of their C0mmBank app, others said they received a “tran error card rejected” notice when trying to pay via EFTPOS.

SmartCompany asked Commonwealth Bank whether it was able to provide an update on the scope of the outage, but a response from a spokesperson mirrored a statement posted to the bank’s website.

In its second update about the outage, the bank said the following services have been affected:

Viewing accounts and statements for some home loan, credit card, transaction and savings accounts in the CommBank app and NetBank;

Payments with some CBA credit and debit cards;

Using Cardless Cash; and

Making some transfers and payments in the CommBank app and NetBank.

UPDATE: 2.50PM Customers may be having difficulty using CBA credit or debit cards and as accessing services in the CommBank app and NetBank. This includes Cardless Cash, transfers and payments as well as viewing accounts. We’re working hard to fix this updates to follow. — CommBank (@CommBank) July 6, 2020

It is not the first time the bank has suffered an outage affecting its small business clients over the past 12 months.

Last October, a widespread issue with its business and customer banking services left employers unable to pay their staff.

