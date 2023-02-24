Information Technology

Google Workplace integrates Atlassian, Figma and more to make your docs pop

Tegan Jones
February 24, 2023
Google has announced some upgrades to its Workspace suite, including third-party app integration to help improve immediate access to important information.

While Google originally hinted at these upgrades back in October, it’s finally becoming a reality. Google is allowing smart chips for third party apps such as Asana, Figma, ZenDesk, Tableau and the Atlassian suite.

According to Google this will allow for “even richer data access across workspace, pulling in interactive information and previews from partner applications.”

“With these new third-party smart chips, you will be able to tag and see critical information from partner applications using @-mentions, and easily insert interactive information and previews from third-party apps directly into a Google Doc,” Google said in a blog post in October.

We don’t have a hard date on the roll out yet, but Google said it will be in the “coming weeks”.

If you haven’t used them before, smart chips are similar to hyperlinks but with more information when you hover over them. They can be embedded directly into Google Docs and Sheets, allowing you to reference files, dates calendar events and even people – if they have a Google Accounts.

Image: Tableau being used in Google Docs

This wasn’t the only change that Google announced this week. It is making some aesthetics changes to its Workspace applications, such as darkening the toolbar and comments to make them stand out more.

It is also simplifying the user interface at the top of documents, sheets and slides, as well as updating the groupings in the toolbar. The idea is to make it easier to access frequently used actions quicker.

Rulers and comments are also getting an upgrade and the companion bar at the side of your document canvas will now be hidden in order to make more space for content.

These updates are also said to be rolling out in the coming weeks.

