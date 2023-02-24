Google has announced some upgrades to its Workspace suite, including third-party app integration to help improve immediate access to important information.

While Google originally hinted at these upgrades back in October, it’s finally becoming a reality. Google is allowing smart chips for third party apps such as Asana, Figma, ZenDesk, Tableau and the Atlassian suite.

According to Google this will allow for “even richer data access across workspace, pulling in interactive information and previews from partner applications.”

“With these new third-party smart chips, you will be able to tag and see critical information from partner applications using @-mentions, and easily insert interactive information and previews from third-party apps directly into a Google Doc,” Google said in a blog post in October.

We don’t have a hard date on the roll out yet, but Google said it will be in the “coming weeks”.