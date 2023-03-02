Social media made accessible: Alvie is Australia’s first social app for people with disabilities

For many people living with disability, connecting through apps with others who share similar life experiences can be challenging. Most mainstream social networking sites have blind spots when it comes to the safety, accessibility, inclusivity, and support needs of people with disabilities.

That’s why disabilities community organiser Steve Bear created Alvie, the country’s first social platform uniquely designed for people who live with disabilities. The app aims to connect those living with disabilities with like-minded people who share similar life experiences, interests and hobbies, facilitating relationships and enriching friendships.

For Bear, the app’s central purpose is providing emotional assistance — especially from loneliness.

“From my experience of working with many children with all kinds of disabilities, I understand that loneliness and isolation are one of the biggest challenges these kids face on a day-to-day, and can lead to lack of personal and social development, as well as an increased risk of mental illness,” he said.

“Building Alvie was an opportunity to give people with disabilities at any age, a safe space created specifically for them, where they can feel comfortable, accepted for who they are and experience more social interactions that will hopefully form into meaningful friendships.”

Alvie’s ambassador, Jerusha Mather, hopes the app will help to break down the barrier of social isolation faced by many people living with disabilities across Australia. The PhD candidate in rehabilitation and neuroscience, who lives with cerebral palsy, said mainstream social platforms such as Facebook or Bumble BFF are often unsafe for people with disabilities, or not inclusive.

With Alvie, the algorithm has been engineered to match members based on their age, location, interests, and hobbies, and will enable online, one-on-one conversations if both members accept.

“There are so many interests to choose from, including NRL, AFL, movies, cooking, art, PlayStation, X-Box, online gaming, playing cards, or even just eating out with friends,” Bear said.

“Alvie’s aim is to match people with a disability who have similar interests and hobbies, so they can easily connect, make meaningful friendships and make the most out of life.”

The app also provides assistance with facilitating in person meet-ups, and has several measures installed to prevent bullying, harassment, abuse, or misuse of the app.

One issue that concerned Mather while using mainstream social apps was the fear of being tricked, lied to or scammed. How could she tell she wasn’t being cat-fished, or taken advantage of?

With Alvie, all members are required to have an Australian police check before they can be officially registered. The app also allows a support worker, guardian or parent to be linked to a member’s account.

“We’re doing everything we can to make it as safe as we can make it,” Bear recently told Pro Bono.

“A lot of the time the participant, the member of Alvie [is not] aware of what is totally inappropriate, so that’s why it’s not an automatic suspension or deletion of your account because we’re going to use it also as a tool to help the socialisation and understanding [of] what is appropriate and what is inappropriate at different times,” he said.

For Mather, a disability advocate, the launch of Alvie is a positive step towards destigmatising the way people living with disabilities date and their romantic pursuits.

“A lot of us (disabled people) find other ways to get things done (perhaps a little differently), but we are still very capable of doing things independently,” she wrote in 2021.

“Many of us have so much to bring to the table and can make excellent mums and dads. Many of us have feelings and emotions that shouldn’t be justified or compromised due to ignorance and bias. Many of us have the potential to become great partners. We should not be seen as a burden but rather as an effective contributor to the relationship.”

Last year, she began campaigning for more inclusion and accessibility of people with disabilities in mainstream dating shows, including Married at First Sight, Bachelor in Paradise, and Indian Matchmaking.

“I believe most Australians would be thrilled to see something like this,” she told Women’s Agenda. “If that’s another female or me, I don’t care. But I feel like it needs to happen. I think it’s what’s fair and would help change people’s assumptions and views about people with disabilities.”

She hopes that Alvie will give her the space to thrive and connect with those with similar life experiences.

The app is NDIS friendly, which means the $120 annual membership fee can be claimed through NDIS for NDIS Core funds or Community Participants. You can sign up here.

This article was first published on Women’s Agenda.