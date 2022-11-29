Powerbroker David Pocock’s verdict after test-driving an electric Toyota Hilux

Independent powerbroker David Pocock, along with several other MPs from all walks of Parliament, has test-driven a Toyota Hilux ute that was converted into an electric vehicle by a savvy automotive startup launched by two former Atlassian executives.

The senator described Brisbane-based Roev as an “incredibly impressive Australian company”, noting the innovative company had “seen the writing on the wall” in racing ahead to electrify the hugely popular Hilux and Ford Ranger models.

Pocock, who personally invited the Roev team to Canberra this week, welcomed fellow test-drivers Nationals senators Matt Canavan and Perin Davey, Minister for Agriculture Murray Watt, Labor senator Nita Green, Liberal senator Matthew O’Sullivan and Labor senator Tim Ayres.

“Electric vehicles are the future and utes are no exception” said Pocock.

Roev was founded by American-born Noah Wasmer, formerly of Apple and VMware, and Paul Slade, formerly of Vignette, who got talking while working together at tech titan Atlassian about the mere trickle of EVs hitting the thirsty Australian automotive market.

Wasmer told SmartCompany the conversion from an internal combustible engine to 100% electric “involves fully removing the diesel engine, exhaust and gearbox [from a car] and replacing it with an electric drive unit including battery packs”.

Roev recently announced the conversion cost-per-unit would range from $47,990 to $59,990 a vehicle, and is available for 2016-or-later Toyota Hilux models or the Ford Ranger — one and two among the country’s most in-demand utes.

“Australia needs electric utes in massive numbers,” Wasmer says.

David Pocock accelerates EV policy

Despite the high demand, EVs account for just 3% of the country’s national car sales — well behind New Zealand at 10% — with minimal model selection, high price points, and scant charging stations proving prohibitive for prospective customers.

Pocock, who is making headlines for his successful negotiation with Workplace Minister Tony Burke over the Albanese government’s historic industrial relations reforms, was so moved by the Roev test drive experience that he got right to work on the hot-button issue.

“I went straight from the dual cab into the Senate and moved an amendment to strengthen the government’s EV fringe benefits tax bill, which is intended to help create a second-hand market for electric vehicles,” Pocock said.

Pocock and the Greens (accounting for 13 seats) struck a deal with Labor that’ll exempt EVs from the fringe benefits tax, though only on the condition that similar support for hybrid vehicles (which use petrol part of the time) was phased out.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers described the policy, which’ll slash the cost of electric vehicles by up to $9000 for business after it sails through the Senate, as “a win for motorists, a win for businesses and a win for climate action”.

The Greens also scored a commitment that the government’s fleet procurement policy will prioritise zero-emissions electric vehicles “by removing plug-in hybrid vehicles except in exceptional circumstances”.

“It’s time for Australia catch up to the rest of the world on EV ownership and I welcome this first step in that direction from the government,” Pocock said.

Fuel efficiency next hurdle

But Pocock says he’s not done yet. Australia remains one of the only countries in the OECD (bar Russia) without fuel efficiency standards, a cap on the overall amount of emissions a car manufacturer could have across all its vehicles.

The cap steers automotive giants to produce more efficient models, like EVs, and the supply makes the marketplace a competitive place for price, ultimately leaving the consumer with a lot more choice.

International caps, which are enforceable with hefty fines, are seeing the supply of EVs funnelled into regions like Europe, the US and the UK, leaving Australia wanting. The UK received 350,000 EVs last year while Australia received 20,000.

In 2014, Australia’s Climate Change Authority officially backed the idea, finding the introduction of fuel efficiency standards would slash the emissions of light vehicles by nearly half, from 192g to 105g of carbon dioxide per kilometre travelled, by 2025.

But the Coalition government did not implement the authority’s recommendation. The new Labor government, on the other hand, has backed the idea. Energy and Climate Minister Chris Bowen said earlier in the year the time had come to have a “sensible discussion” about fuel efficiency standards.

“Next on the agenda is implementing robust fuel efficiency standards to ensure that more affordable options are made available to Australians who want to enjoy the financial and environmental benefits of EV ownership,” Pocock declared.