Naval Group Australia has opened expressions of interest for the purchase of $100 million worth of local tools, equipment and manufactured items that will be used to fit out the new Attack Class shipyard in Adelaide.

The company, which is designing and building Australia’s Attack Class Submarine fleet, announced on Wednesday that it was seeking the delivery of around 1000 different items.

This includes hand and machine tools, transport trollies, office equipment, welding machines, scaffolding, whiteboards, tanks and sumps and pumps, personal protective equipment, workshop benches and a plasma cutter.

The purchase plan has been released through Naval Group Australia’s Industry Capability Network portal. More than 2000 businesses in Australia have registered their interest with the portal.

Naval Group Australia chief executive John Davis said the organisation was targeting small and medium Australian businesses, and wanted to build long-term relationships that would continue throughout the 50-year submarine program.

“Australia’s Future Submarine Program is on the cusp of an exciting new phase, as a new and modern new shipyard rises from the ground and preparations for construction begin,” he said.

“The opportunity for Australian suppliers to get involved in this latest $100 million investment in tools and equipment for the shipyard is significant, as we continue growing the local supply chain.”

Last October Naval Group announced a local manufacturing package, worth almost $900 million, seeking tier-one Australian partners to build more than 20 highly-sophisticated pieces of equipment that will be included in the 12 new Attack Class submarines.

Naval Group global chief executive Pierre Eric Pommellet said at least 60% of the Attack Class contract value would be spent locally.

“The local teams are working hard to build new supply chains, create sovereign capabilities and design a new and advanced submarine which will be built for Australia’s unique conditions,” he said.

Construction is underway at the Osborne shipyard, which is being delivered by Australian Naval Infrastructure.

The Platform Land-Based Test Facility at the yard — one of three major structures to be used in the delivery of the Attack Class vessels — is expected to be handed over to Naval Group Australia next year, the company noted.

“The Platform Land-Based Test Facility will be used to verify and refine the performance of critical Attack Class submarine propulsion systems. This will allow for the examination of the submarine’s main propulsion train in a controlled environment before inclusion into the overall platform,” it said.

This article was first published by The Mandarin.