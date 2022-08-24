7-Eleven hike famous $1 coffees by 100% as inflation bites convenience giant

7-Eleven’s famous (or infamous, depending on your taste) $1 coffees are the latest victim of soaring inflation pressure after the convenience giant announced it would increase the price of a cuppa by 100% to $2.

7-Eleven Australia announced the news in a Facebook post, confirming the price increase for the regular-sized coffee would roll out on Tuesday, October 4, the first such hike since 2009 (a large will cost $3, and a super will cost $3.50).

“We are proud of our iconic freshly ground coffee, but to keep pouring you the same quality cupful that we all know and love, we will have to increase the price in October this year, for the first time in 13 years,” the post read.

“There will also be price increases across Slurpee with a large to cost $1.50, along with Iced Coffee, and Hot Chockee.”

The post continued that the price changes were “the result of sustained cost increases across the board which have made the existing prices unsustainable”.

“We understand the effect even small price increases have. We value you and your ongoing support, and we look forward to seeing you in our stores soon.”

Inflation is at a 32-year high of 6.1% in Australia, the result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as the pandemic causing worker shortages and supply chain issues.

But those who bring in a reusable cup will score a 50-cent discount, as part of 7-Eleven’s “broader effort to reduce single use cups”, with coffee cups currently Australia’s second-most polluted item behind plastic bottles.

The post announcing the price hike was fairly well received judging by replies like those from Lucy Callan: “Great to see the encouragement to bring our own cup.”

Another queried whether 7-Eleven’s Slurpee promotion, where customers could bring any vessel in to fill up with Slurpee, even buckets or shoes, would attract the 50-cent discount.

“Hi Bec, your reusable coffee cup needs to be made of multipurpose plastic or glass and suitable for hot liquids. This includes our 7-Eleven rCUP, keep cups and mugs,” 7-Eleven clarified.

But others were not so charitable.

“Why is it literally doubling in price?” Adrian Parratt asked.

“Inflation since 2009 is ≈30%, so $1.30-$1.50 would be a new reasonable price point and accounts for future inflation. I sure hope the workers are getting a respectable pay increase or are you just pocketing the other 70%?”

Another person posted a graphic of an old promotion that promised large Slurpees for $1, reading “this isn’t a limited time thing. This is forever — like from now until the end of time”.

“Hi Joel, we want to provide our customers with great value and quality, while ensuring our prices are sustainable for store owners, our suppliers, our communities and our people,” 7-Eleven responded.

“That balance is no longer possible at existing prices.”