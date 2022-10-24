New laws give Adelaide businesses the right to start trading at 9am on Sundays

Adelaide retailers can open for business from 9am on Sunday mornings, following the passing of amendments to the Shop Trading Hours Act by the South Australian Parliament’s lower house.

Currently, shops across Adelaide are permitted to open on Sundays from 11am to 5pm and only shops in Adelaide’s central business district (CBD) may open on Boxing Day, trading from 11am to 5pm, unless Boxing Day falls on a Saturday.

Last week’s passing of the Shop Trading Hours (Extension of Hours) Amendment Bill 2022 will allow trading on Sundays from 9am instead of 11am, which will give Adelaide businesses two more hours of potential Sunday sales.

Under the new changes, shops will still have to close at 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays. However, they can choose to open later than 9am or not at all on Sundays.

The legislation will also allow shopping centres across metropolitan Adelaide to trade on Boxing Day from 9am to 5pm.

In a move previously only permitted for shops located in the CBD, suburban shops can trade on Boxing Day between 11am and 5 pm.

South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas confirmed the government would be finalising consultation with businesses to ensure they are ready for the commencement of the changes, with further details being released soon.

“These new shop trading laws strike the right balance for workers, large and small business owners, and shoppers,” he said.

“These reforms will allow South Australians to shop from 9am on Sundays, instead of waiting until 11am.

“Workers cannot be forced to work on Sundays and public holidays without their agreement.”

The Premier added that the reforms to the legislation were “the biggest change in 20 years to the South Australia shop trading hours laws” for the state’s shoppers.

Industrial Relations Minister Kyam Maher says the reform is a step forward for earlier Sunday trading.

“I trust this legislation will help deliver certainty for shoppers, workers and businesses about the trading landscape in South Australia going forward,” he said.

Opposition Leader David Speirs has said previously that while they welcome the government’s move to allow shops to open earlier on Sunday mornings, two extra hours a week doesn’t go far enough.

“We know full deregulation is off the table but that doesn’t mean we just give up on more flexibility for families and opportunity for businesses,” he said.

“Grabbing bread and milk on a weekend or public holiday should not be a mighty mission.”

Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees’ Association secretary Josh Peak welcomed the changes on Twitter.

“After years fighting against radical proposals for 24/7 trade, the passage of the Shop Trading Hours bill brings this debate to an end,” he said.

“The @SDAunion will work with employers to ensure compliance with voluntary work provisions and fair rosters for our members.”