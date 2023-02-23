Aesop’s journey from hair salon side hustle to $2.9 billion valuation

In news to inspire accidental entrepreneurs everywhere, tomorrow’s AFR Magazine reports that iconic Melbourne-founded skincare brand Aesop has been valued at $2.9 billion, a rating that would “blow other Australian luxury businesses out of the geranium leaf-scented water.”

Natura & Co, the Brazilian cosmetics giant that bought Aesop in 2016, is discussing a potential sale with LVMH and L’Oreal, and also exploring an IPO.

A sale in the billions would be a multiple many times more than the $190 million miner Andrew Forrest and his wife Nicola paid for RM Williams in 2020 — at this point the biggest acquisition of an Australian luxury business.

Aesop’s 2021 profit was $175m on $750m of revenue, with 2022 figures to be released in March.

The company was founded in 1987 by Melbourne hairdresser Dennis Paphitis. He sold 65% of the business to Natura & Co for $US68 million in 2012 before the Brazilian behemoth (which also owns Avon and The Body Shop) acquired Aesop outright in 2016.

Aesop — then Emeis — started out initially as a hairdressing salon that sold products. The business grew slowly until 2003, where a change in direction under new CEO Michael O’Keeffe vastly accelerated the brand’s growth.

The early days

Speaking to attendees at the Australian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association’s alpha conference in 2016, O’Keeffe detailed how he and the rest of the Aesop team took the brand from being “product centric to retail centric”.

“Early on, Aesop was a unique product with an early adopter customer base. No one really knew about it, and we were never going to gain any scale unless we could reach out and touch people,” O’Keeffe said.

“We’ve transformed into a business with a product that’s highly differentiated, and a business model that’s highly differentiated.”

O’Keeffe told listeners about the early days of Aesop, and the difficulties involved with transforming a business model while still rapidly expanding the business.

In 2003 Aesop was still relatively small, turning over around $3 million each year, despite being sold in departments stores around the world. The company’s stores were based on a typical retail model and O’Keeffe described the business as “a wholesaler selling products off the shelf”.

This business model is what O’Keeffe calls a “product centric” model, which many brands in the cosmetics industry employ successfully and profitably.

“Many of our competitors, L’Oreal, Estée Lauder et cetera, this is predominantly their model,” O’Keeffe said.

“It’s a push model with advertisements and celebrity endorsement, and they try to push customers into the wholesale stores.”

But Aesop’s product design is what O’Keeffe calls “ugly ducklings” as each product is found in a plain brown glass container.

“On a set of shelves our products didn’t really do anything,” he said.

“We know we had great products that were really different, but through this model we were never able to expand out to the customers.”

Plans to transform the business

O’Keeffe and the Aesop team looked back to the early days of the brand when it was still run out of Paphitis’s salon in Melbourne. Analysing the design and aesthetic of the salon, the team realised there was something there.