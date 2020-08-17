Savvy shoppers in locked-down Victoria are turning to odd-jobs marketplace Airtasker to get Aldi groceries delivered to their doors.

Airtasker has seen a 120% uptick in users seeking people to pick up and deliver items from the budget supermarket, amid COVID-19 shopping restrictions.

Currently, in stage four restrictions in metropolitan Melbourne, only one person from each household can go shopping for essentials each day, and that person can only make one trip.

People are also restricted to shopping within 5km from their home, meaning the closest Aldi may be out of reach for the time being.

However, people may still travel beyond 5km for work. Meaning that while you may not be able to grab your own Aldi bargains, you can still pay someone else to.

During the pandemic, supermarket giants Woolworths and Coles have seen thousands of shoppers switch to ordering their groceries online.

But, Aldi is yet to introduce online shopping and delivery.

To add to incentive, Aldi is still marketing its ‘Special Buys’ products each Wednesday and Saturday, offering bargains that have historically seen shoppers queuing around the corner.

It’s not only groceries shoppers want to get their hands on. It seems people are turning to Aldi to purchase products they can find cheaper there than anywhere else, even if they pay an external party for delivery.

In fact, some of the tasks listed paint a poignant picture of lockdown life.

One buyer offered $30 for a tasker to pick up four packs of coffee pods. Another offered $20 for delivery of a bicycle stand and tool kit.

Elsewhere, someone offered to pay $200 to deliver boxing equipment.

NOW READ: “Aldi went bananas”: How coffee roastery Nomad found a lifeline in panic-buying

NOW READ: SEO startup Longtail UX bags $2.25 million from Woolworths and Lew family as e-commerce surges