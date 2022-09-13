Alcoholic seltzer brand Hard Fizz lands Australia-wide deal with Coles Liquor

Queensland-based alcoholic seltzer brand Hard Fizz will be stocked in more than 850 First Choice and Liquorland outlets across Australia after signing a ranging deal with Coles Liquor.

Launched in 2020 during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hard Fizz has already racked up more than $10 million in sales as the alcoholic seltzer category continues to experience spikes in popularity, both nationally and overseas.

An exclusive ranging period for Hard Fizz’s new subrange, Fizz X Energy, which features a series of ‘functional’ flavours loaded with antioxidants, also forms part of the Coles Liquor deal.

Hard Fizz’s host of celebrity owners — including Grammy nominated DJ, Paul Fisher, and his podcaster wife, Chloe, professional surfers Laura Enever and Nikki Van Dijk, and TV chef, Hayden Quinn — have been hard at work spreading the word about the brand to their millions of followers on their social media channels.

Hard Fizz CEO Wade Tiller says the deal will go a long way to opening the brand to new target markets across Australia.

“Two years ago, no one had heard of seltzers in Australia,” Tiller tells SmartCompany.

“There’s still people trying one for the first time, but they’ve at least heard of them by now and want to give them a go.

“Being stocked in Coles Liquor outlets is huge for us but it’s a bigger win for consumers who want to enjoy a drink, guilt free and without any of the side effects.”

Tiller says Fizz X Energy was developed very much in response to consumer demand.

“Our slogan is ‘easy on tomorrow’ and I think that’s resonating with people,” he adds.

“Consumers are very much latching onto the ‘better for you’ movement when it comes to alcohol and Hard Fizz fits smack bang in the middle of that.

“Our flavours are naturally brewed and 99% sugar free so they don’t have any of the ‘nasties’ you might get in beer, wine or those sugary alcopops.”

Coles Liquor general manager of customer loyalty, trade planning and insights, Mia Lloyd says Coles Liquor was equally thrilled to be partnering with Hard Fizz.

“We’ve expanded our selection of seltzers in recent years to include a number of locally made beverages and we’re very excited to add Hard Fizz to our selection,” she said in a statement.

According to research from IRI in 2020, seltzer sales in Australia are expected to reach $300 million by 2025.