Aldi celebrates convenience-driven Melbourne Corner Store opening with coffee for 37 cents

Supermarket giant Aldi will welcome customers through the doors of its first Victorian Corner Store today.

Located in the heart of Melbourne’s CBD, shoppers will receive a warm welcome into the new store with a hot cup of Aldi’s award-winning Lazzio coffee for only 37 cents.

All proceeds from the Lazzio coffee cart pop-up, available today and tomorrow only, will be donated to long-standing Aldi charity partner Camp Quality, which provides support for children living with cancer and their families.

Aldi has committed to donating $1.5 million and raising another $1 million dollars every year for Camp Quality.

In a similar fashion to the Aldi Corner Store that opened in North Sydney in mid-2021, the Melbourne store will stock a vast range of ready-to-go meals from sushi to sandwiches, which can be purchased at self-service checkouts. At the artisan bakery in-store, shoppers can also get their hands on an exclusive gourmet bread-range Grain + Stone, which is baked locally in Victoria.

Additionally, the store will feature many of Aldi’s iconic items, including Special Buys.

Aldi buying director Varun Raheja said the supermarket giant was thrilled by today’s opening.

“We are so excited to bring a unique in-store pop-up to Melbourne for the launch of Victoria’s first Corner Store. And who better to sample our coffee than the coffee aficionados of Melbourne’s CBD – who have worked the formula of delicious coffee and impressive convenience down to a fine art,” Raheja said.

According to its website, Aldi Australia operates more than 570 stores in six states and territories, employing more than 13,500 people and working with more than 1,000 Australian business partners each day.

Aldi Corner Stores director Huw Longman said the new format stores provide the ultimate convenience to shoppers, having been designed to “better meet the needs of … customers in high-density, urban areas”.

“Shopping habits continue to evolve, and we are seeing a large audience of people who prefer shopping more frequently with a hyper-focus on convenience,” Longman said.

“The Aldi Corner Store is designed purposefully to meet these needs, taking convenience and creativity and combining it with the kind of quality and savings that only Aldi can offer. It’s a curated experience for inner-city Melbournians that puts convenience at the centre alongside Aldi’s renowned value.”

The Aldi Corner Store has also commissioned a mural from Melbourne artist George Rose, who has brought-to-life her trademark blend of vibrant colours and abstract strokes to create a captivating in-store installation.

The Aldi Corner Store will be open for business from 8:30am and it’s located at 501 Swanston St in the Melbourne CBD.