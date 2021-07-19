Corner Store: Inside Aldi’s new urban grocer concept

Aldi says its new Corner Store concept just opened in North Sydney will make it faster and more convenient for city customers to shop for supplies.

The German discounter has released these photos of the Landini-designed store’s interior, but otherwise adopted a low-key approach to publicising the store, because during a time of COVID-related requirements for social distancing, the company does not want to draw people to the shop.

The Corner Store’s layout differs from other Aldi stores in Australia with simple navigation and self checkouts.

Along with extended trading hours, it features a coffee kiosk operated by Sonoma, with locally roasted, barista-made coffee, along with an artisan bakery section and a collection of Aldi’s promotional Special Buys.

Given the catchment of office workers and commuters, the store will offer an extensive range of grab-and-go meal options.

Street artist and muralist Joel Moore, aka Mulga, was commissioned to create striking murals in the store.

Aldi Corner Store opened on July 14 and trades from 7am to 9pm weekdays, and 8am to 8pm at weekends.

