Amazon Australia is getting into resale with the local launch of Amazon Warehouse – the online giant’s storefront for pre-owned and open-box items across a range of products.

The items on Amazon Warehouse will be checked over and fulfilled by Amazon staff, can be eligible for free delivery for Prime members, and will be discounted.

“Items are returned to Amazon for many reasons — sometimes a product is just not what a customer is looking for, or perhaps there’s a cosmetic defect or the packaging is damaged,” said Amazon Australia country manager Matt Furlong.

“These items can’t then be sold as new, but are still great quality and are in good working condition. Amazon Warehouse gives these products a new lease on life and offers customers an even wider selection to choose from.”

Items will be graded on a spectrum from “Like New”, “Very Good”, “Good” and “Acceptable”, which determines discounting, and will be available across 30 categories, such as smartphones, laptops, books, apparel and toys, among others.

According a 2020 resale report from ThredUp, the online secondhand market is expected to grow from $7 billion in 2019 to $35 billion in 2024.

