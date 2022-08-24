American chain Planet Smoothie expands into Australia with two Melbourne stores

American chain Planet Smoothie has opened its first two Australian stores, both in suburban Melbourne.
Kahala Brands, the franchisor and owner of the Planet Smoothie brand, has collaborated with the Docklands-based Smoothie Group to expand into Australia. The company plans to open an additional location in the second quarter of next year.
Wally Ibrahim, CEO of Smoothie Group, believes Australian consumers are looking for a broader range of options and a high level of customer service.
“Planet Smoothie is simply a fun brand that everyone loves,” he said. “The option for customers to customise their smoothies and add in Blasts is something that really hasn’t been explored at a national retailer level in Australia, and I am excited to see how these options resonate with the Australian public.
“I am also happy to be partnering with Planet Smoothie and bringing customers their healthy fruit options.”
Long-term expansion plans
Longer term, Smoothie Group and Kahala Brands will work together to expand the Planet Smoothie brand. The two companies have plans to open multiple locations within the next five years.
“Building this brand and supporting its international expansion into Australia has been a pleasure for us at Planet Smoothie,” said Eddy Jimenez, senior VP of international operations and development at Kahala Brands.
“Their passion and commitment to steadily grow this brand over the next five years is very impressive, and we are thrilled to introduce Planet Smoothie and all of our healthy offerings and exceptional customer service to consumers in the Melbourne market and beyond.”
