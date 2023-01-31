Andrew Forrest-owned Tattarang takes minority share in Aussie fashion brand Camilla

Australian luxury fashion brand Camilla has announced an investment partnership with private investment group Tattarang that will help fund international expansion.

The investment sees Tattarang become a minority shareholder in Camilla’s business, marking the first investment partnership the company has made since its inception.

Camilla founder Camilla Franks said: “It was important to me to find the right partner to help get us to the next chapter. I’m so happy to have found Nicola and the Tattarang family — they are the perfect fit for the brand and align with the vision we have for Camilla.

“Together through conscious empowerment, we can elevate people on a global scale, bolstering the incredible artistic talent Australia has to offer and lead with passion.”

Tattarang co-chair Nicola Forrest said she is actively working to level the playing field for female entrepreneurs and women-led or founded businesses.

“Camilla is a brilliant example of a passionate and committed entrepreneur who truly cares about her brand and her customers and has put Australian fashion on the global stage, as well as being a role model to other female founders.”

The label has more than doubled its digital mix in the last three years, growing from 18% in 2018 to 47% online sales today.

Additionally, it runs 25 brick-and-mortar retail boutiques across Australia and the US and 264 premium wholesale stockists worldwide.

This article was first published by Inside Retail.