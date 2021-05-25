Why Aussie baby formula brand Mumamoo is celebrating the first-ever Australian Made Week

The first-ever Australian Made Week launches today, encouraging shoppers to buy one extra locally made or grown product each week for the next year.

The week-long campaign by Australian Made, which is driven by oOh!Media’s advertising strategy, urges Australians to support local makers and growers with the slogan: ‘Australian Made makes Australia. Buy Australian.’

Speaking to SmartCompany, Kristina Scutella, who co-founded the Australian infant formula brand Mumamoo, says the campaign is especially important given the disruption of the pandemic on businesses over the past year.

“There are lots of reasons to support local makers and growers,” she says.

“For us, it’s about supporting our local farmers and the dairy industry, and it creates jobs,” she says.

Scutella says Australian made and grown products also offer consumers confidence that they are buying a quality product.

Recent research by Roy Morgan found if every household spent an additional $10 a week on Australian Made products, it would inject an extra $5 billion into the economy each year and create up to 11,000 new jobs.

Ben Lazzaro, Australian Made chief executive, said the purpose of Australian Made Week, which runs until Sunday, is to celebrate and support local makers and growers.

“It’s an opportunity to focus on the benefits of buying local and highlight that when you buy Australian Made, you have a direct economic impact on the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of Australians throughout the supply chain,” he said.

Mumamoo has a licence from Australian Made, which allows the company to feature an official logo on its products for overseas export.

Scutella says her and her co-founders are “really passionate” about supporting local.

“We want people to purchase our product which in turn supports the dairy industry here,” she says.

Mumamoo also supports local manufacturers by having an end-to-end Australian process.

“Our tins, lids, scoops and cartons are all manufactured in Australia. As well as sourcing 100% cow’s milk from diary farmers,” she says.

“We encourage businesses, as much as they can, to have that end-to-end supply of Australian products.”