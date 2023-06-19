New stock: Aussie family-owned bone broth brand Gevity Rx to hit Woolworths shelves

Australian family-owned bone broth brand Gevity Rx has hit a major milestone, securing shelf space for its Body Glue range in 225 Woolworths stores nationwide as part of a new partnership with the supermarket giant.

According to its Linkedin page, Gevity Rx was founded in 2012 and the company is owned by husband and wife team Mark and Atlanta Fowler, who are self-proclaimed “ingredients geeks” and are shaking up the functional food category, one product at a time.

For the Australian brand, the launch into Woolworths has been a long time coming and is another step towards Gevity Rx’s mission to create a healthier world.

The Lemon & Herb, A.M. Cleanse, and Natural Bone Broth Body Glue products, all of which are bestsellers from the Gevity Rx range, are now available in Woolworths stores around the country and can be found in the ultra-premium section near other sauces and specialised products.

Co-founder and CEO Mark Fowler, who is also tasked with managing product development and innovation for the brand, said the launch into Woolworths is a nod to the explosive growth of Gevity Rx over the last couple of years as the company has gone from strength to strength, leading the way with their range of functional food.

“We initially started by developing our unique bone broth solution and making it in 100kg batches from our health food cafe at midnight, and now we produce 20 tonnes a month,” he said.

“We’ve seen 50% year-on-year growth, and close to a 2000% increase during that time, so launching our product into Woolworths is a credit to our passionate team, our innovative products, and our unwavering commitment to making bone broth a mainstream staple and not a fad trend.

“Our focus has always been to make bone broth easy to consume, affordable, accessible and delicious, without sacrificing the quality and we’re proud to have pioneered the bone broth category in the health food space.”

Fowler said the response to launching in Woolworths stores had been positive and it was vital for Gevity Rx to reach customers through such supermarkets.

“The response so far has been overwhelmingly positive. We’re so lucky to have a strong community of people that support Gevity Rx and what we do. But, the best part has been seeing how ecstatic our customers are to have a few of our top sellers more easily available to purchase as they do their regular grocery shopping as we also aim to introduce some newbies to consuming bone broth in a way they never thought was possible,” he said.

“It’s not just important but 100% vital! Outside of our first innovations to the bone broth category 5 years ago that gave Body Glue, 10x more nutritional value compared to the established bone broth offerings at a fraction of the cost — we genuinely believe this is the most significant next step in creating a leapfrog in customer value.

“We have seen this demonstrated with innovations in distribution channels like Amazon — it became clear you can create a jump in customer value not just through product innovation but also by making it easier for people to purchase your product. Even the best products that create 10x more value for their customers still need to find a way to make their product offering easier and more convenient for their growing customer base to purchase. So, making a few of our top sellers available where our customers already do their regular shopping was paramount to our overall goals.”

Bone broth products are growing in popularity. According to nutritionist Casey-Lee Lyons, bone broth is incredible from a health perspective because it can play a vital role in reducing inflammation, aid with digestion, is good for the gut, and supports a strong immune system.

The Gevity Rx range includes eight Bone Broths, three Bone Broth marinades, four Bone Broth sauces, and three brand-new chocolates that launched earlier this year as part of the Sweet Guts range.

Fowler added that Gevity Rx has big plans in the pipeline.

“Well, we are just getting started! Our mission is to create genuinely life-changing health food and we believe this year we have made the most significant big next step in several years by launching Sweet Guts — the first truly health-promoting range of confectionery and sweet snacks. The first products in this range are a delicious range of no sugar, prebiotic chocolates that actually help regulate your microbiome and blood sugar response,” he said

“Plus we have big plans to continue to expand current ranges and move into other categories to continue our mission to provide healthy solutions and life-changing products for everyone, so watch this space!”