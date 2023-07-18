Retail

Aussie skincare brand Grown Alchemist expands into China with Sephora partnership

Tong Van
July 19, 2023
Source: Facebook/Grown Alchemist

Australian skincare label Grown Alchemist has expanded into China through an exclusive partnership with Sephora China.

Marking its China launch, the brand has opened a five-day pop-up store in the Changning District of Shanghai. The space offers a range of cruelty-free products through three touch points – health, function, and beauty.

The experience retail space features custom graffiti by Chinese graffiti artist WHYY. The artwork combines the brand essence with Chinese water painting techniques to “embrace the culture and storytelling of Grown Alchemist”.

The launch came after Hong Kong-listed beauty giant L’Occitane Group acquired a stake in Grown Alchemist last year. The brand made its Sydney Airport standalone debut in March with Heinemann.

Grown Alchemist was founded in 2008 by Melbourne siblings, Jeremy and Keston Muijis, with a focus on futuristic anti-ageing technology and unique botanical skincare formulas for optimal skin health.

This article was first published by Inside Retail.

